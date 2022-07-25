Work to close I-95 lanes this week

Travelers of Interstate 95 can expect overnight delays this week.

Work was scheduled to start Monday night, weather permitting, and continue daily through Friday, for work related to the express lanes extension in Stafford County, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. There also will be full traffic stoppages.

The overnight work will reduce the interstate to one lane in each direction near various interchanges between Quantico and the Carmel Church exit in Caroline County.

The work on the northern end—Quantico and Stafford County—is related to the express lanes extension. The lane closures in the Caroline and Spotsylvania is related to paving work. There also will be lane closures at the State Route 3 interchange area for regular safety inspections of the overpass.

The full traffic stoppages will happen in the Quantico area, between midnight and 3 a.m. as crews install beams for a flyover bridge under construction. The new flyover will carry express lanes traffic to and from Russell Road.