A safety improvement project is gearing up at a western Spotsylvania County intersection on State Route 3 this week.

Crews are scheduled to start setting up the work zone at Route 3 and Orange Plank Road on Monday, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release. Work is expected to start next week.

The $228,182 project is scheduled to be completed in the fall.

The rebuilt intersection—where serious crashes have happened in recent years, including a 2018 fatality—will include “a new traffic pattern to improve traffic flow and reduce conflict points that contribute to crashes,” local VDOT spokesperson Kelly Hannon said in the news release.

The project plans call for a design called an RCUT, or Restricted Crossing U-Turn, design.

The design is supposed to improve sight distance and reduce conflict points, according to VDOT.

The new traffic pattern will allow the Route 3 left-turn lane to be extended into the median, making the turn more of a straight shot onto Orange Plank Road.

The new design also will do away with the flashing yellow arrow for left turns from Route 3 to Orange Plank. Instead, the signal will turn from a green arrow to a red flashing arrow, allowing traffic to treat it like a stop sign (stop then go when the road is clear).

The new design will prohibit left turns from Orange Plank to Route 3. That traffic instead will turn right and makes a U-turn at a nearby crossover.

The project’s funding comes from the federal high risk rural roads program, VDOT said. Crashes at the intersection often involve high-speed impacts that can result in serious injuries.

The proposed changes at the intersection resulted from VDOT’s inspection of the intersection after the May 15, 2018, crash in which 24-year-old Jennifer Goonan died, just hours before she would have graduated from Germanna Community College.

Goonan tried to turn left onto Orange Plank Road on a flashing yellow signal but it was too late to avoid an oncoming truck that had a green light.

VDOT installed a warning sign for left turns on the yellow flashing arrow following the crash, and determined the new design would make the intersection safer.