Work week begins with slight drop in Fredericksburg-area gas prices

Monday morning brought a slight drop in local gas prices in the Fredericksburg region, ending a surge that broke record highs last week.

The drop in gas prices mirrors state figures. Both are better than national prices, which remained the same as Sunday. The end to the surge in gas prices coincides with falling oil prices.

In Fredericksburg, the average cost for a gallon of regular gas on Monday stood at $4.18, down from Sunday’s $4.21, according to AAA. One week ago, Fredericksburg gas prices averaged $3.99. A month ago local prices averaged $3.38. One year ago, the average local price for gas was $2.77.

In Virginia on Monday, the average cost for gas stood at $4.23, a 4-cent drop from Sunday, according to AAA. The price of gas to start the week still is much higher than a week ago ($3.98), a month ago ($3.35) and a year ago ($2.74).

In the midst of the gas price spike, the highest recorded local average price was broken a week ago, on Monday, March 7, topping AAA’s previous recorded high mark of $3.926 on July 17, 2008.

The average local price peaked on Friday at $4.27, according to AAA. The high marks for state ($4.25) and national ($4.33) prices also were reached Friday.

The Russia and Ukraine war is considered the key driver in the fuel cost increases.

“This war is roiling an already tight global oil market and making it hard to determine if we are near a peak for pump prices, or if they keep grinding higher,” AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Morgan Dean said in a Monday news release. “It all depends on the direction of oil prices.”

