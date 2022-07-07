Worker dies in compactor accident at Chancellor Convenience Center

The Chancellor Convenience Center in Spotsylvania County was closed Thursday morning after an employee died in an accident.

Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said a call came in at 8:24 a.m. from the center about the accident.

He said the man became stuck while working in a stationary industrial landfill compactor. When county fire and rescue crews arrived, they found the man inside the machine, but he had already died.

Skebo said the man’s family has been contacted and details, such as the man’s age and name, will be released later today.

He said part of the employee’s duties was to clean the inside of the machine.

The county’s sheriff’s office, fire and rescue crews and the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health Administration are on the scene conducting an investigation and recovery effort, which could last all day.

“We’re going to be there for a while,” Skebo said.