WORKSHOPS ADDRESS DIABETES CARE

WORKSHOPS to ADDRESS DIABETES CARE

Two free in-person workshops on managing diabetes will start later this month in Fredericksburg and Culpeper and are being sponsored by Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services.

The sessions are for people who have diabetes or are pre-diabetic and for their caregivers. The workshops last 2.5 hours each night and go on for six weeks and cover topics such as nutrition, exercise, communicating, relaxation techniques and making health-care decisions. The session is part of the Diabetes Self-Management Program and is approved by the American Diabetes Association.

The Fredericksburg sessions will be held Tuesdays, 5:30–8 p.m., from June 21 to July 26 at the Moss Free Clinic, 1301 Sam Perry Blvd., on the campus of Mary Washington Hospital.

The Culpeper workshops are scheduled Thursdays, 1–3:30 p.m., from June 23 to July 28 at Powell Wellness Center, 1005 Golf Drive, Culpeper.

More information is available online or by contacting Bonnie at bvermillion@rrcsb.org.

—Cathy Dyson