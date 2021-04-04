World’s ‘spiciest’ brew is on tap in Fredericksburg area, if you can handle it

“We rank standards, so we know where the capsaicin [level] comes out, and then we can find out the concentration,” Smith said. “We have six standards [of measurement], so it’s going to take us a couple hours” to collect all the data, she added.

Sensing an opportunity to apply chemistry in a unique field experiment, Smith enlisted junior biochemistry major Valerie Ebenki for Parrish’s pet project. Neither Smith nor Ebenki describe themselves as beer connoisseurs, but Parrish provided an opportunity to apply the scientific method to the fun-yet-painful Signal One challenge.

“Under Dr. Smith, I’m gaining the experience of going hands-on with the instruments we learn about in class,” Ebenki said.

But because capsaicin is so irritating to the skin—to say nothing of the taste buds—its powdered form arrives at UMW’s Jepson Science Center labs, where Ebenki works, bearing signs screaming “poison” and “danger.”

“I’m gloved and I’m double-masked [but] sometimes you can even smell it through the masks,” Ebenki said. “It’s very, very pungent.”

As of press time, Smith and Ebenki were still taking measurements on Signal One version 2.0 to gauge its level of perdition. It just might earn Parrish that slot in the Guinness Book of World Records.