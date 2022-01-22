World War II love letter finds it was back into family hands

His middle name is Campbell and his late mother Dortha was the younger sister of Pfc. Glenn Campbell. Before Glenn was a soldier, he was an Eagle Scout and an all-around great kid who was adored by his family, said Sims, who’s 61.

As a child, Sims didn’t have an appreciation for what his uncle did—or the impact the young man’s loss had on his family. That’s changed over the years as he’s tried to find out everything he could, even though there weren’t many conversations about the fallen solder when Sims was younger.

“I understand why my mom and grandmother didn’t talk about it,” Sims said. “It was probably too painful for them.”

By March 1945, the war in Europe was winding down and the Campbell family might have had a blue star hanging in their front window, announcing they had a loved one in service. They probably checked the daily news reports, hoping they’d soon see a notice about when their handsome young man might be heading home.

Instead they got a Western Union telegram notifying them that he’d been killed in action. “Just think about how horrible it would be to get that,” Sims said. “Your worst fears.”