Wreaths Across America mobile exhibit coming to Spotsylvania, Stafford

Wreaths Across America and Mission BBQ recently kicked off this year’s American Heroes Cup campaign to raise funds to sponsor veterans’ wreaths to be placed during National Wreaths Across America Day in 2021.

WAA is a nonprofit founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission—“Remember, Honor, Teach”—is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at hundreds of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations across the U.S.

To kick off this year’s cup campaign, the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit will participate in a monthlong tour of Mission BBQ restaurants in Maryland and Virginia, offering free tours for the public. The exhibit offers an opportunity to learn more about the program and the work being done to honor veterans.

Stops are planned at the Mission BBQ at 3515 Plank Road in Spotsylvania Saturday and at the Stafford site, 267 Garrisonville Road, on Nov. 17.