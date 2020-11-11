 Skip to main content
Wreaths Across America mobile exhibit coming to Spotsylvania, Stafford
Wreaths Across America mobile exhibit coming to Spotsylvania, Stafford

mobile exhibit

Wreaths Across America’s mobile exhibit will be at Mission BBQs on Plank Road Saturday and in Stafford Nov. 17.

 WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA

Wreaths Across America and Mission BBQ recently kicked off this year’s American Heroes Cup campaign to raise funds to sponsor veterans’ wreaths to be placed during National Wreaths Across America Day in 2021.

WAA is a nonprofit founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission—“Remember, Honor, Teach”—is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at hundreds of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations across the U.S.

To kick off this year’s cup campaign, the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit will participate in a monthlong tour of Mission BBQ restaurants in Maryland and Virginia, offering free tours for the public. The exhibit offers an opportunity to learn more about the program and the work being done to honor veterans.

Stops are planned at the Mission BBQ at 3515 Plank Road in Spotsylvania Saturday and at the Stafford site, 267 Garrisonville Road, on Nov. 17.

“We owe everything to our nation’s veterans, who have risked all that a person can to defend and protect this country,” said Bill Kraus, co-founder of Mission BBQ, in a news release. “It’s an honor to provide support to Wreaths Across America in remembering the fallen and thanking military families for their sacrifices.”

Though the end of 2020, for every American Heroes Cup purchased at any of the restaurant’s 99 locations, $2 will be donated to WAA. In 2019, Mission BBQ raised $350,420 through the campaign, sponsoring the placement of more than 23,000 veterans’ wreaths in memory of U.S. veterans. These wreaths will be placed by volunteers at more than 80 participating cemeteries this year on Dec. 19—National Wreaths Across America Day.

For more information, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.

