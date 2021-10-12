Write-in candidate and former School Board member Hirons challenges incumbent Chase in Falmouth race

Incumbent Sarah Chase is being challenged in her bid for reelection to the Falmouth District seat on the Stafford County School Board by write-in candidate Scott Hirons, who held the seat from 2014 to 2017.

Candidate profile: Scott Hirons Write-in candidate Scott Hirons is challenging incumbent Sarah Chase in her bid for reelection to the Falmouth District seat on the Stafford County School Board. Hirons, a government contractor who has children in Stafford schools, held the seat from 2014–17.

Hirons, a government contractor who has children in Stafford schools, said he had considered running for the Falmouth District post earlier this year and decided against it, but changed his mind last month and decided to mount a write-in campaign for the Nov. 2 election.

“Watching the debacle that was the start of the school year, in particular with transportation problems and just no communication with the parents—it was just kind of a real mess and that built my frustration,” Hirons said in an interview.

Candidate profile: Sarah Chase Falmouth School Board member Sarah Chase said she decided to seek reelection to maintain continuity on the board as the school division recovers from the pandemic, faces the possibility of a redistricting and hires a new superintendent.

Chase, a psychology professor at St. Mary’s College in Maryland, said that the past 18 months as a School Board member have been difficult, but that she decided to seek re-election to maintain continuity on the board as the school division recovers from the pandemic, faces the possibility of a redistricting and hires a new superintendent.

Three of the four incumbents who are up for re-election this year have decided to step away. If re-elected to a second term, Chase would have the most experience of any other board member with the exception of Rock Hill representative Patricia Healy.