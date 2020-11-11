WWII tank driver shared stories but didn't 'glorify the war'

George Franklin Hamilton Sr. drove Sherman tanks during World War II, and his duty stations included some of the most prominent on the European front, including the invasion of Normandy and Battle of the Bulge.

He was with part of the 2nd Armored Division, known as “Hell on Wheels,” and the group was the first American division to enter Berlin.

While he thought it was important to tell the history of the conflict, which involved the vast majority of the world’s countries, “my dad did not glorify the war,” said Brenda Hynson, who majored in history at the University of Mary Washington. She’s keenly aware that Sept. 2, 2020, marked the 75th anniversary of the end of the war.

Before her father’s death in 2008, he and family members traveled to Europe twice to visit places he’d been as a young tank driver during his service, from 1942–45.

Hamilton was the assistant driver on the first Sherman tank driven off a landing craft onto Omaha Beach, several days after the initial invasion, he told The Free Lance–Star in 1994. The tide was deep at the time, and when the tank hit, it almost rolled over, Hamilton said. The water flooded the tank, causing it to sink and allowing all five men to “climb out of the turret and swim back to the landing craft,” he said.

During the 50th anniversary of the D-Day Invasion in 1994, his family made him a cake featuring a map of Normandy and England and some medium Sherman tanks. He posed for a photo with it in front of a brick memorial monument at “his beloved” Leedstown Campground in Westmoreland County. Hamilton managed the facility for more than 40 years.

