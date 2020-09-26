X marks the spot in Fredericksburg's new brand image

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fredericksburg is capitalizing on its popular FXBG abbreviation for a new branding image with the “X” marking the spot that can bring its new tagline to life.

The new logo features FXBG is all capital letters, with City of Fredericksburg, Virginia underneath in smaller type. The “X” can be filled in with photos showcasing the city’s varied attributes, such as its historic charm and outdoor activities, to underscore the “Where it all comes together” tagline.

The X can also be turned into different solid colors to denote specific city departments. Parks, Recreation and Events, for example, will use a green one in the logo and have its name in the same color underneath it. Social services will use light orange, and marketing campaigns such as VisitFxbgVA.com will use red.

“We’re really excited about the flexibility this brand will offer for the city,” Sonja Cantu, the city’s spokeswoman, told City Council during a work session Tuesday. “It meets the needs of different departments. We have been training city staff internally on the brand guidelines. We will be reaching out to the boards and commissions, constitutional officers and the community, and we will be implementing the new brand over the next several months.”