X marks the spot in Fredericksburg's new brand image

Fredericksburg is capitalizing on its popular FXBG abbreviation for a new branding image with the “X” marking the spot that can bring its new tagline to life.
The new logo features FXBG is all capital letters, with City of Fredericksburg, Virginia underneath in smaller type. The “X” can be filled in with photos showcasing the city’s varied attributes, such as its historic charm and outdoor activities, to underscore the “Where it all comes together” tagline.
The X can also be turned into different solid colors to denote specific city departments. Parks, Recreation and Events, for example, will use a green one in the logo and have its name in the same color underneath it. Social services will use light orange, and marketing campaigns such as VisitFxbgVA.com will use red.
“We’re really excited about the flexibility this brand will offer for the city,” Sonja Cantu, the city’s spokeswoman, told City Council during a work session Tuesday. “It meets the needs of different departments. We have been training city staff internally on the brand guidelines. We will be reaching out to the boards and commissions, constitutional officers and the community, and we will be implementing the new brand over the next several months.”
The city hired HUB Collective in 2018 to create an official branding image so the city could present a unified look instead of having several different ones. The work includes the city’s colorful official seal, which features two feathers from the badge of the Prince of Wales to memorialize city namesake Prince Frederick. HUB also revamped the city’s seal so it’s an outline in dark blue. This was done to better compliment the new brand image when they’re used together, Cantu said.
HUB Collective, which is based in Portland, Ore., began work in December 2018, and spent three days in Fredericksburg in early 2019 to get local input. They held 11 work sessions and met with nearly 200 residents, stakeholders and city employees to find out what it means to be Fredericksburg. The city has paid HUB $73,387.35.
“Over the course of the following 12 months, they collected data and research, compared Fredericksburg to similar cities and what brands worked for those cities, and they distilled down the essence of what we would communicate through this new brand,” Cantu said.
It’s designed to show that Fredericksburg is historically significant, centrally located, a cultural hub, its citizens are friendly and good natured, and there are outdoor adventures for everyone, she said. It’s also a city of progress, just as it has been for the last 300 years.
“And we continue to strive for progress now in the present day,” said Cantu. “This new brand seeks to include everyone in 22401 and beyond.”
Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407
