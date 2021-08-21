Yaun retiring from RASCB

From STAFF REPORTS

Jane McDonald Yaun, executive director of the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board, will retire in June 2022 after leading the agency through “some of the most tumultuous changes in the history of behavioral healthcare and disability services in Virginia,” according to a press release.

She started her career with RACSB in 1988 as a residential counselor and served in various capacities before becoming director in 2017. She also worked at Snowden at Fredericksburg and for the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.

“I have been fortunate to work with many dedicated, compassionate people over the years,” she said. “From dedicated staff to the individuals and families who come to RACSB for services, I am inspired daily by their strength and resilience.”

In the last five years, RACSB has expanded Medication Assisted Treatment services and peer support services for those dealing with substance abuse and has provided more housing services for adults with serious mental illness. The agency continues to respond to changing state requirements for services, according to the RACSB, while balancing the needs of the region, including education about suicide prevention, opioid use disorder, mental health first aid and impacts of adverse childhood experiences.