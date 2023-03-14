Local teens were treated to “The Cinderella Experience” on Monday evening at the Fredericksburg Expo Center. The event, hosted by the nonprofit I Am Royalty, provided attendees with a volunteer “fairy godmother,” who helped them pick out a prom dress and accessories. The day included tips on etiquette and skincare, as well as a 360-degree photo session. Above, Malisa Nguyen looks in the mirror as Mayo Carter, her “fairy godmother,” helps her choose a prom dress. At right, Brianna LaTorre poses for a photo, and at left, Faith Aragonez examines a gown as she and her friend peruse the offerings.
“This is an experience for young ladies [who] may not be able to go to prom because of finances. I Am Royalty wanted to let them know that even though their situation may be bad, that they can still have what others have and they’re living a purpose-driven life,” said Reedema Rock, owner of I Am Royalty.