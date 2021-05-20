YMCA far exceeds Give Day fundraising goal

“We think tennis is a great sport for all people, including those with special needs, so we’re happy to help with that, too,” he said.

Turner said he and his wife, Betty, believe the YMCA system is “a huge asset” to the region and are proud to support Reilly and his team at the four YMCA facilities in Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George and Caroline counties.

“Our family is but a small part of the generous community support to help fund not only the facility costs, but also the robust children programs, first-class workout facilities and, most importantly, an environment of caring and professionalism that builds on establishing good life principles and positive character,” Turner said.

Give Day is the YMCA’s annual effort to raise funds for community outreach and financial assistance programs for its branches. Rappahannock YMCA regional Board Chairman Jeff Rouse labeled the fundraiser “a huge success” and thanked the community for its support.

“The financial support of local individuals and businesses is integral to the YMCA and allows the YMCA to continue and expand the programs that help meet the YMCA mission of promoting youth development, healthy living and social responsibility,” Rouse said. “Thank you also to the dedicated staff of the YMCA who commit their time, energy, and money to the success of Give Day and who, every day, are there to meet the needs of our members and community.”