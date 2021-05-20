YMCA far exceeds Give Day fundraising goal

FROM STAFF REPORTS
The Rappahannock Area YMCA more than doubled its goal for its 2021 Give Day fundraiser, exceeding $350,000 in donations.
The organization set a goal of $145,000 for Tuesday’s event. Rappahannock YMCA Chief Executive Officer Barney Reilly said the community’s support “validates the hard work that our board and staff do daily” and he credited two major gifts for making the drive so successful.
The first was a $40,000 donation from Mike Turner, a local businessman and YMCA board member, that Reilly said pushed the YMCA past the original goal.
The second was a $110,000 gift from Atlantic Builders CEO Adam Fried for capital improvements at the YMCA’s Rosner branch in Spotsylvania County and the Jon Fried Tennis Academy. The latter honors Fried’s brother, who earned gold medals in tennis at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in 1995 and 2007.
“We love the YMCA and we’re looking forward to doing even more for the Rosner branch this year with our trade partners in a home we’re building,” said Adam Fried, whose company donates the proceeds from the sale of one new home to the YMCA each year.
Fried also noted his brother’s love for tennis and his work as an ambassador for the Virginia Special Olympics and bringing the game to children.
“We think tennis is a great sport for all people, including those with special needs, so we’re happy to help with that, too,” he said.
Turner said he and his wife, Betty, believe the YMCA system is “a huge asset” to the region and are proud to support Reilly and his team at the four YMCA facilities in Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George and Caroline counties.
“Our family is but a small part of the generous community support to help fund not only the facility costs, but also the robust children programs, first-class workout facilities and, most importantly, an environment of caring and professionalism that builds on establishing good life principles and positive character,” Turner said.
Give Day is the YMCA’s annual effort to raise funds for community outreach and financial assistance programs for its branches. Rappahannock YMCA regional Board Chairman Jeff Rouse labeled the fundraiser “a huge success” and thanked the community for its support.
“The financial support of local individuals and businesses is integral to the YMCA and allows the YMCA to continue and expand the programs that help meet the YMCA mission of promoting youth development, healthy living and social responsibility,” Rouse said. “Thank you also to the dedicated staff of the YMCA who commit their time, energy, and money to the success of Give Day and who, every day, are there to meet the needs of our members and community.”