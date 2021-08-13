YMCA suspends some child care programs due to lack of staff

The Rappahannock Area YMCA is seeking new child care workers so that it can continue to offer before- and after-school care at all 17 elementary schools in Spotsylvania County.
Parents of children enrolled in the YMCA’s school-aged child care program at seven elementary schools received emails Tuesday—two days before the start of school in Spotsylvania—stating the program would not be offered at their location.
The affected schools are Battlefield, Berkeley, Brock Road, Harrison Road, Livingston, Salem, and Spotswood elementary schools.
“If you are receiving this letter, it is because your child is currently registered at that school and you will need to find alternative means,” the letter stated.
Rappahannock Area YMCA CEO Barney Reiley said the organization is suffering from staffing shortages and needs to hire between 20 and 30 child care providers to be able to staff all programs.
“What has transpired nationwide is there is a shortage of workers in every industry, and the YMCA is not immune,” he said. “It’s just been a real challenge.”
Attracting and retaining qualified staff has long been challenging for child care providers, but the situation has grown worse since the pandemic.
“Almost every program that you might contact will all say the same thing—they are short staffed,” said Carol Clark, executive director of Smart Beginnings Rappahannock Area, a local coalition of over 80 public and private agencies, businesses and individuals that advocate for affordable, accessible early childhood education.
“Classrooms at some programs remain empty not because of enrollment,” Clark said. “They may even have waiting lists, but they simply do not have enough people to staff their center. Directors along with administrative staff and regional personnel are all helping out at their local sites. Independent programs are struggling the most with no outside support available to them.”
According to a July report by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, which surveyed 7,500 providers from June–July, 80 percent of respondents said they are experiencing staffing shortages, defined as having at least one open role unfilled for at least one month.
That percentage rises to 83 percent for minority-owned programs.
Most programs reported vacancies of one to five workers, but 15 percent had between six and 15 open roles to fill.
Fifty percent of programs that have been affected by staffing shortages are serving fewer children; one-third have a longer waitlist or are unable to open classrooms, like the Y; and 24 percent have reduced their operating hours, according to the NAEYC report.
“As the public schools reopen and parents return to in-person work, we will see the child care system struggle even more to keep up with the demand for early childhood and before and after care programs and services,” Clark said. “This is a critical problem because child care is the backbone of our workforce and economy.”
The Y operates child care programs at elementary schools in Caroline, King George, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties. Reiley said that so far, only Spotsylvania has been affected by the shortages.
“We have 37 elementary schools across Stafford and Spotsylvania and that’s a tall order during these times,” he said.
The rise of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus has led to several long-term employees requesting leave-of-absences, Reiley said.
In an effort to recruit new staff, the Y increased the salary for child care workers to $15 per hour, which Reiley said is a 50 percent increase on the previous salary.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median hourly wage of child care workers was $12.24 in May 2020. For preschool teachers, the median hourly wage was $15.35.
Reiley said he hopes to be able to hire enough staff to begin reopening programs in Spotsylvania in two weeks.
“From the beginning of the spring/summer of 2020, the YMCA, I feel, has stepped up to the plate to offer child care for first responders and then to counties when teachers went back and taught virtually,” he said.
“We are getting some people showing some interest in working and we are all hands on deck. We’re going to do everything within our ability to meet this challenge.”
