YMCA suspends some child care programs due to lack of staff

“Classrooms at some programs remain empty not because of enrollment,” Clark said. “They may even have waiting lists, but they simply do not have enough people to staff their center. Directors along with administrative staff and regional personnel are all helping out at their local sites. Independent programs are struggling the most with no outside support available to them.”

According to a July report by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, which surveyed 7,500 providers from June–July, 80 percent of respondents said they are experiencing staffing shortages, defined as having at least one open role unfilled for at least one month.

That percentage rises to 83 percent for minority-owned programs.

Most programs reported vacancies of one to five workers, but 15 percent had between six and 15 open roles to fill.

Fifty percent of programs that have been affected by staffing shortages are serving fewer children; one-third have a longer waitlist or are unable to open classrooms, like the Y; and 24 percent have reduced their operating hours, according to the NAEYC report.