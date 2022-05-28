You can donate extra homegrown produce to the regional food bank

This summer, instead of ambushing your neighbors with armfuls of zucchini, cucumbers and tomatoes that your family can’t possibly consume on its own, consider donating it to the regional food bank.

“People are always shocked to hear that garden produce is something that we do accept,” said Latifah Lee, food acquisition coordinator for the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank.

The food bank has launched a new campaign called “Grow a Row,” which encourages the community to donate excess homegrown produce.

Lee said that when people think about food banks, they think about canned goods and shelf-stable foods.

“Those are certainly items that we accept and need, but we’re trying to break the stigma and let folks know that we also accept fresh things,” she said.

Dan Maher, president and CEO of the regional food bank, said the new campaign is “a way to invite the gardening community to be a bit more deeply invested in our mission and think about the way they can impact it.”

One home gardener alone might not think he or she is able to make much of an impact on the food insecurity in the region, but “if they understand their commitment to growing extra produce might be matched by hundreds or thousands of gardeners in our region, then the impact becomes substantial,” Maher said.

Because of lingering inflation and high food prices, meat, dairy and produce are frequently requested by those using the food bank, but these are also some of the least-donated items, Lee said.

All produce donated to the food bank will be placed in cold storage and immediately distributed through partner agencies, she said.

“We’re not super picky,” Lee said. “Whatever anyone takes the time to grow for us, we’re going to accept.”

The regional food bank distributed more than 6.2 million pounds of food last year, with the help of partner agencies in Fredericksburg and Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

Fresh produce made up about 19 percent of the total output, according to a press release issued by the food bank.

Those interested in supporting Grow a Row or learning more can contact Lee at lalee@fredfood.org or 540/371-7666, ext. 133.

