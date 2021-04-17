Young actor from Spotsylvania County thrilled to land roles on Showtime and Amazon shows

“We went back to work Oct. 7 after a seven-month pause,” he said. “Things were definitely different, with all kinds of safety protocols and tests twice a week as scenes were shot in Queens, the Bronx and at a studio in Brooklyn. I was lucky to have family in New York I could stay with while I was working there.”

He said one of the coolest moments came when he got to do his own stunt in a scene that airs in this week’s episode.

“When I saw in the script that my character gets roughed up, I immediately thought that meant they had a stunt double for me,” said White. “When I went to stunt rehearsal and found it was going to be me doing it, I was nervous but really excited.

“This was my second day ever on a professional TV set, and I’m already doing my own stunt scene,” he added. “It’ll look like it hurt in the episode, but getting roughed up and falling down take after take was actually really fun and they kept me safe.”

He said that another memorable moment came in working at Steiner Studios—one of the largest studios on the East Coast—for some of his scenes.