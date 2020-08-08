Young adults with ties to Mountain View High aid Winding Creek principal after crash

“She was having trouble catching her breath and we told her to relax, that my sister was on the phone with emergency services,” Avery told Stafford County Public Schools spokesperson Sandra Osborne–Peters. “We talked to her to keep her mind off the pain and keep her engaged.”

All three students stayed with the Wardlows until the police and ambulance arrived. They also checked on the driver of the other car involved in the accident to make sure there were no injuries.

Amussen, who is working as an apprentice electrician, said he was in a car accident at age 16 and he remembers how he felt and what he needed during that incident. He drew on those recollections to help Wardlow.

“I knew that if I was in her shoes, I would want someone to stop and help,” he said.

But mostly, Amussen said he was just following his instincts and “what my parents taught me.”

“I knew to stay calm and check her for concussions,” Amussen said. “I was just doing what I felt was right at the time and what needed to be done.”

But Wardlow thinks the students went beyond what other people would have done.