Young adults with ties to Mountain View High aid Winding Creek principal after crash

Becky Wardlow sat in her car after the collision, trying to calm herself, but all she could think about was the terrible pain in her chest.
She and her husband had been driving on a twisty, hilly portion of Stefaniga Road in Stafford County on July 31 when a car coming toward them failed to navigate a sharp turn and hit them head-on, with Wardlow’s side taking most of the impact.
Her husband jumped out of the car to see what had happened. Wardlow, who is the principal at Stafford’s Winding Creek Elementary School, knew from the pain in her chest that she’d been injured. She turned to ask her husband to call for an ambulance, but she was having trouble breathing. She started to panic.
“The next thing I know, I see this hand come in the car and I hear the most calming voice ever say, ‘Hey, are you OK?’” Wardlow recalled.
The hand and voice belonged to Nikolas Amussen, a 2019 graduate of Mountain View High School. He’d been in the car behind the Wardlows and witnessed the accident.
“I just really hurt,” Wardlow told Amussen.
“I can hear that you’re hurting,” he responded. “Where is it hurting? Is it your chest? Can you breathe?”
Wardlow said he then asked her if he could hold her hand.
“I told him, ‘Of course,’” she said. “So he gave me his hand and I held on to it. He told me to hold it as long as I needed. I remember apologizing to him because I was squeezing so hard because I was in so much pain. He said, ‘You just squeeze as hard as you need to squeeze.’”
As Amussen held Wardlow’s hand, he explained that he was going to reach across her with his other hand to turn off the car, which was smoking from the impact.
“We don’t want something else to happen,” Amussen told her.
He continued helping Wardlow through the pain, telling her he could hear sirens and that the ambulance would be there in a few seconds.
Recalling the incident last week, Wardlow said she was astounded by the “clarity of thought and calmness of this young person.”
“The calmness of his voice sticks with me, and the kindness of him, especially in this day and age with everything that is going on,” she said.
While Amussen comforted Wardlow, two other Stafford students, Olivia and Avery Endler, who had also witnessed the accident, pulled over to assist.
Olivia, a rising senior at Mountain View, called 911 and gave details about the accident. Avery, who graduated from Mountain View this spring, helped Amussen calm Wardlow.
“She was having trouble catching her breath and we told her to relax, that my sister was on the phone with emergency services,” Avery told Stafford County Public Schools spokesperson Sandra Osborne–Peters. “We talked to her to keep her mind off the pain and keep her engaged.”
All three students stayed with the Wardlows until the police and ambulance arrived. They also checked on the driver of the other car involved in the accident to make sure there were no injuries.
Amussen, who is working as an apprentice electrician, said he was in a car accident at age 16 and he remembers how he felt and what he needed during that incident. He drew on those recollections to help Wardlow.
“I knew that if I was in her shoes, I would want someone to stop and help,” he said.
But mostly, Amussen said he was just following his instincts and “what my parents taught me.”
“I knew to stay calm and check her for concussions,” Amussen said. “I was just doing what I felt was right at the time and what needed to be done.”
But Wardlow thinks the students went beyond what other people would have done.
“In this day and age, people pull out their phones and take pictures, but people don’t often stop and hold your hand,” she said. “This hero just came and held my hand.”
Wardlow’s sternum was fractured in the accident. While still healing, she made an effort to reach out to Amussen’s parents and to the Endlers’ parents to let them know how grateful she was for their children’s actions.
“I wanted [their parents] to know that they made the choice to live by the higher standards of kindness,” Wardlow said.
Wardlow said Amussen, Olivia and Avery are “the best of Stafford County.”
“These are the people who are going to be our leaders, and they’ve got it,” she said. “We’re going to be in good hands.”
