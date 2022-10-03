Youngkin appoints Fredericksburg-area residents to state advisory boards

Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Friday announced the appointment of Fredericksburg locals to several statewide advisory and governing boards.

Many of the local appointees will sit on the Board of Regents of the James Monroe Museum and Memorial Library, a state-owned property located in downtown Fredericksburg and administered by the University of Mary Washington.

The museum and library holds the country’s largest collection of artifacts and documents related to Monroe, the fifth U.S. president.

UMW historic preservation professor Cristina Turdean and history and American Studies professor Jeffrey McClurken; Lee Langston–Harrison of Culpeper, a retired museum administrator; Sarah Cox, a King George County student; Sue Henderson of Stafford, artist and owner of Henderson Productions; and Erma Baker of Fredericksburg, a retired UMW administrator; will serve on the Board of Regents along with other statewide appointees.

Scott Harris, executive director of UMW museums, said the board’s role is to “provides advice to the [UMW] Board of Visitors on the operation of the museum, on policy issues related to the museum, and on the best ways in which the museum can promote and publicize the life and accomplishments of President James Monroe.”

The board will first meet in November and then twice a year.

Youngkin also appointed Fredericksburg resident Brian Frankel, who works as deputy chief of emergency medical services with the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department, to the state Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board.