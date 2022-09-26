Youngkin back in Stafford to support local nonprofit

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited Stafford County on Monday afternoon to tour a virtual learning laboratory and donate more than $40,000 of his salary to the local nonprofit that’s helping high school students earn a degree and pursue a career in the information technology field after graduation.

“At the end of the day, this is about talent and this is about aspirations and this is about community and this is about vision and this is about commitment,” Youngkin said. “Most importantly, this is about believing. Believing in each other and believing that together, we can in fact do more.”

Youngkin, who was accompanied by first lady Suzanne Youngkin, delivered his remarks at GCubed, a North Stafford-based government contracting agency that specializes in IT and cybersecurity. The governor said GCubed’s nonprofit—G³ Community Services—“improves lives and strengthens communities” and is an inspiration in the Fredericksburg region.

“The fact that you’re able to work together in order to bring science and technology and engineering and arts and math together with students who have a passion,” Youngkin said. “That passion is what translates into both learning and opportunity.”

Vernon Green, president of GCubed, said he formed the nonprofit about eight years ago. Since then, he has partnered with Stafford County Public Schools and Germanna Community College to provide the Cyber-4+ program in all five Stafford high schools. Green said Youngkin’s donation of $43,700— about one third of the governors’ quarterly salary—will help his nonprofit expand its reach to twice as many schools in the greater Washington area.

“It allows students to graduate high school with an associate degree, their high school diploma and four (IT) certifications,” Green said. “It’s a whole new curriculum which includes taking college-level classes to accomplish that cybersecurity associates degrees.”

Green said the Cyber 4+ pilot program has 20 students enrolled who will take summer courses at Germanna Community College in addition to their work in high school.

Mountain View High School senior Logan Stumpf said he first heard about the program through his advanced programming teacher. Today, he’s learning C#, a programming language that’s used in the development of computer games.

“They’ve given me access to stuff I never would have had access to,” Stumpf said. “We’re literally learning what I want to do as a job.”

Joshua Armah, also a senior at Mountain View High School, said he learned about the Cyber 4+ program the same time Stumpf did, but his interests lie in advanced computer information systems.

“We can take those skills that we learned in school and apply them here,” Armah said. “We’re able to expand our knowledge and will apply what we learned to the workplace.”

Stafford Superintendent Thomas Taylor said the partnership with G³ Community Services benefits everyone in the community in terms of preparing a local workforce for the region’s current cybersecurity community, and for other businesses and industries that may come to Stafford.

“We need partners,” Taylor said. “We need good friends, we need good neighbors and we need folks who are willing to step up and work with us to help us formulate the direction that we need to go.”

The nonprofit also offers assistance to veterans who are transitioning from the military to the civilian workforce. Green said Project Destiny allows active-duty military to prepare for civilian employment by joining a company as an intern.

“They still collect their military pay but they get to intern at a company to prepare themselves to go into the civilian workforce,” Green said.

Youngkin, a multimillionaire who pledged to donate his state salary if he won the governorship, gave away the first chunk of his paycheck to the Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program in April. That group provides counseling to emergency responders.

Green said news of the governor’s Monday visit came late last week after he had a conversation with Taylor about the Cyber 4 program. Green said about one hour after that call, Green was notified the governor would be in town Monday to learn more and make a donation.

“I love that he’s putting his money where his mouth is in supporting good initiatives here in Virginia,” Green said. “We don’t look for the accolades, but when they come, it’s a great honor and a privilege.”

Youngkin was in Stafford earlier this month to participate in the ceremonial signing of two bills that will eventually give military retirees a tax break of up to $40,000 of their annual retirement pay each year. The progressive deduction begins in tax year 2022 with a $10,000 deduction.