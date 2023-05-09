Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin brought what he called "the entirety of state government" to the Fredericksburg area Tuesday morning to enlist local help — and to demonstrate action the Commonwealth is taking — in fighting a drug that's become a "scourge" across America.

"It's National Fentanyl Awareness Day, but we’re starting right here at Stafford (High School)," the governor told an enthusiastic crowd of students and staff, community leaders, local health officials and state politicians. "We’re starting right here as the epicenter of the place to spread the word."

Youngkin signed an executive order that covers eight bills related to expanding treatment to those addicted to fentanyl and harsher punishment for those who manufacture or deal it. That includes designating fentanyl a "weapon of terrorism," the governor said, making it a Class 4 felony for those convicted of making or dealing it.

"This is serious stuff," the governor said.

Used to treat patients in extreme pain, including those with end-stage cancer, fentanyl in its legal form is one of the most powerful opioids in the world, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But when manufactured illegally and disguised in anything from pills to marijuana, it becomes deadly, the CDC reports.

Last year, fentanyl was responsible for 75% of the fatal drug overdoses in the state, or 1,951 deaths.

"Ladies and gentlemen, that’s five citizens of Virginia each day passing due to fentanyl poisoning," said Del. Scott Wyatt, R–Hanover.

Attorney General Jason Miyares told the Stafford students they are on the "frontline of an invisible war" against fentanyl, and that it's happening in every community across the nation.

He held up a small baggie that contained a handful of white granules and assured the audience it was sugar. But had it been fentanyl, "this would be enough to kill every man, woman and child in this auditorium, twice over," Miyares said.

During the hourlong event, Anthony Salgado, a coordinator with the Rappahannock Area Health District went through the steps of "Revive" training with the audience. He gave pointers on how to recognize an overdose — unresponsiveness is the biggest symptom — and showed students and adults how to administer the drug naloxone to reverse an opioid overdose.

Youngkin thanked those gathered for getting trained and "being part of the army equipped to save someone's life."

Then, he got down to the business that brought members of Stafford's Board of Supervisors and School Board, as well as other representatives from across the state, to Stafford High School.

After giving his remarks, Youngkin moved to the on-stage table to sign the executive order, and several members of his cabinet, as well as Miyares and Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle–Sears, gathered around.

"Anybody else want to come up here and do this?" he asked, and within seconds, dozens of students made their way to the stage.

Some stood to the left or right of the table where he sat; others formed a line at the base of the stage. After he put pen to paper, Youngkin said "1-2-3," and the group joined in yelling, "No More Fentanyl."

In addition to more serious punishments for distributing fentanyl, the bills also provide more treatment of opioid addiction, including some programs and grants funded through fines paid by pharmaceutical companies that initially encouraged the over-writing of prescriptions.

There's also mechanisms for more education and distribution of naloxone, the drug that will reverse an opioid overdose. It's also known by the brand name, Narcan.

Anthony Flores, a junior at Stafford, was among those who crowded around Youngkin and later showed his friends a paper the governor had signed.

"I'm shaking right now, it was really an honor," he said.

Gabriel Cortes offered him $10 for the autograph, then $20, then $35. Then, on a more serious note, he said he was worried about the prevalence of drug addiction and said he was glad the governor is "bringing it to light because it's a big problem."

"For the whole country, not just for Virginia," Flores added.

Several speakers made that point in the most direct way possible.

"Fentanyl will kill you. Make no joke," said Sen. Bryce Reeves, R–Spotsylvania, who then described a young man his daughter dated after both graduated from Riverbend High School in Spotsylvania and the University of Virginia. "He took an Adderall tablet from his roommate, it was laced with fentanyl and in a matter of seconds he was dead. Gone, like that. Don’t mess around with this stuff."

Earle–Sears stressed that since 2020, drugs have killed more Virginians that guns and auto accidents combined. Deaths are twice as prevalent in males versus females, and Black males are 1.5 times more likely to die, she said.

"Fellas, it's coming for you," she said. "More must be done. We don't want to look at you in a casket."

Makayla Collins, one of several students in the audience who are studying to be first-responders or health care workers, went to a health department table after the event to obtain a free box of naloxone. Students under 18 had to have parental permission to get it.

Collins said the event provided a lot of information and benefits, as well as emotional stories of those who've died.

"They really proved their point, what they were trying to say," she said.