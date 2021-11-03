Youngkin capitalizes on McAuliffe's choice of words

With cameras rolling 33 years ago, Democratic presidential candidate Michael Dukakis stepped aboard an M1 Abrams battle tank wearing a helmet and took a ride for the media.
Days later, the campaign of Vice President George H.W. Bush aired a television ad using video from that ride while a monotone narrator reminded viewers that the former Massachusetts governor opposed defense systems and was critical of the U.S. role in Grenada and Libya.
Bush went on to win that election, capturing 59.7 percent of the vote.
Although Tuesday’s Virginia gubernatorial race was a much closer contest, Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe may have sown the seeds of his own loss. Republican Glenn Youngkin was able to take advantage of a statement McAuliffe made when speaking about education. It might have been a key factor in Youngkin’s victory.
Steve Farnsworth, professor of political science and director of Mary Washington University’s Center for Leadership and Media Studies, said McAuliffe’s answer during a September debate with Youngkin to a question about teaching sexually explicit material in schools contributed to his loss on Election Day.
“I’m not going to let parents come into schools and actually take books out and make their own decision,” McAuliffe said during the debate. “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”
Although McAuliffe had an early advantage in the polls, Youngkin managed to close the gap. His campaign then used McAuliffe’s words in an ad campaign that Farnsworth says helped the Republican pull ahead in the neck-and-neck race.
“Youngkin was very effective capitalizing on that,” said Farnsworth, “He found an issue that really resonated with a lot of voters and McAuliffe wasn’t very quick or very aggressive in the response to his own debate misstep about parents and schools.”
Youngkin managed to win over former President Donald Trump’s base while still appealing to the suburban voters who helped Democrat Joe Biden take Virginia by 10 points en route to the White House last November.
A large part of that was Youngkin’s use of education as a cornerstone issue, along with a number of campaign promises with wide appeal, including exempting a percentage of military pensions from taxes, improving the economy, creating more jobs, lowering taxes and improving transportation.
But Farnsworth said Youngkin may have some challenges delivering on some of those promises.
“Many of the [items] on the governor-elect’s agenda are going to require at least some Democratic buy-in within the legislature,” said Farnsworth.
Youngkin was at the top of a Republican ticket that included victories in the lieutenant governor and attorney general races and enough apparent wins for the GOP to take control of Virginia’s House of Delegates, pending the official tally of votes Nov. 15. But Farnsworth noted that Democrats continue to control the Virginia Senate, which could thwart important legislation that Youngkin and the Republicans push.
And Farnsworth said a Republican majority in the lower chamber could be short-lived, due to the pending redistricting of House districts across the state that occurs every 10 years following a national census. Farnsworth said the redrawing of House lines could force some candidates who won Tuesday to run again as early as next year.
Last month, Virginia’s new bipartisan redistricting commission failed to agree on new maps for the General Assembly’s 100 House and 40 Senate districts. After the panel missed deadlines to redraw and submit the proposed new maps, the task was handed over to the state’s Supreme Court.
“And now the courts, which tend not to move very quickly, are going to have to resolve this,” said Farnsworth. “The people elected [to the House] last night may have won a two-year term or they may have won a one-year term.”
Farnsworth said for the state justices to call another election a year from now, they must rule quickly enough to inform voters about what district they will cast ballots in. Farnsworth said political parties also need ample time to select appropriate candidates to run in those races.
“It’s going to have to come down within the next several months,” Farnsworth said of the timing needed to hold elections again next year. “If voters think they’re done with election politics for a while, they may be finding themselves disappointed.”
