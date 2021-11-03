Youngkin capitalizes on McAuliffe's comment about parents

Although McAuliffe had an early advantage in the polls, Youngkin managed to close the gap. His campaign then used McAuliffe’s words in an ad campaign that Farnsworth says helped the Republican pull ahead in the neck-and-neck race.

“Youngkin was very effective capitalizing on that,” said Farnsworth, “He found an issue that really resonated with a lot of voters and McAuliffe wasn’t very quick or very aggressive in the response to his own debate misstep about parents and schools.”

Youngkin managed to win over former President Donald Trump’s base while still appealing to the suburban voters who helped Democrat Joe Biden take Virginia by 10 points en route to the White House last November.

A large part of that was Youngkin’s use of education as a cornerstone issue, along with a number of campaign promises with wide appeal, including exempting a percentage of military pensions from taxes, improving the economy, creating more jobs, lowering taxes and improving transportation.

But Farnsworth said Youngkin may have some challenges delivering on some of those promises.

“Many of the [items] on the governor-elect’s agenda are going to require at least some Democratic buy-in within the legislature,” said Farnsworth.