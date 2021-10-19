Youngkin holds early voting rally in Stafford

“I have not seen the kind of energy that I see right now probably going back to [Gov.] George Allen,” said Stuart. “The energy is huge in all these campaigns and I predict the House of Delegates flips back to Republican control and Glen Youngkin wins.”

Allen defeated Democrat Mary Sue Terry in a landslide governor’s race in 1993, leading a Republican charge that also captured the attorney general’s office and a record number of seats in the legislature.

Youngkin, who spoke for about 25 minutes, reminded the crowd that they can vote early until Oct. 30. He said the nation will be watching the commonwealth on Election Day. Only Virginia and New Jersey have races for governor this year.

“This is our moment to lead,” Youngkin said. “This is our time. Only with you can we do this.”

The Republican said, if elected, he will make several changes immediately after taking office.

“On Day 1, we will cut taxes for all Virginians and bring down our cost of living,” he said. “We’re going to eliminate the grocery tax. We’re going to suspend the most recent gas tax increase. We’re going to double standard deductions. We’re going to declare the largest tax rebate in the history of Virginia.”