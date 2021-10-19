Youngkin makes pitch to voters in Stafford

Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin headlined an “Early Vote Rally” in Stafford on Tuesday afternoon and was greeted by about 125 supporters near the county’s Armed Services Memorial.
“What you can feel around the Commonwealth of Virginia is not a campaign, it’s a movement,” Youngkin said. “Virginians are no longer going to stand by and let the left, liberal progressive agenda turn us into California east. It’s just not going to happen.”
Youngkin, 54, faces former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the Nov. 2 election. McAuliffe, a Democrat, served as the 72nd governor of Virginia from 2014 to 2018. State law prohibits governors from serving consecutive terms.
Youngkin is a former businessman and CEO of the Carlyle Group, a Washington, D.C.-based investment firm. He attended Harvard Business School and grew up in Richmond and Virginia Beach.
“We are running as Virginians, we’re running for Virginians, because we know one truth,” Youngkin said at the rally to build support for GOP candidates. “When we put our arms together and march forward we can not only change the future of this great commonwealth, but we can change the future of this country. That’s what’s at stake.”
Youngkin was the fourth speaker at the rally, which began at 12:30 p.m. The event also included three Republican House candidates: 2nd District nominee Gina Ciarcia, 28th District challenger Tara Durant and 88th District hopeful Phillip Scott. Sen. Richard Stuart, R–Montross, served as the moderator.
“I have not seen the kind of energy that I see right now probably going back to [Gov.] George Allen,” said Stuart. “The energy is huge in all these campaigns and I predict the House of Delegates flips back to Republican control and Glen Youngkin wins.”
Allen defeated Democrat Mary Sue Terry in a landslide governor’s race in 1993, leading a Republican charge that also captured the attorney general’s office and a record number of seats in the legislature.
Youngkin, who spoke for about 25 minutes, reminded the crowd that they can vote early until Oct. 30. He said the nation will be watching the commonwealth on Election Day. Only Virginia and New Jersey have races for governor this year.
“This is our moment to lead,” Youngkin said. “This is our time. Only with you can we do this.”
The Republican said, if elected, he will make several changes immediately after taking office.
“On Day 1, we will cut taxes for all Virginians and bring down our cost of living,” he said. “We’re going to eliminate the grocery tax. We’re going to suspend the most recent gas tax increase. We’re going to double standard deductions. We’re going to declare the largest tax rebate in the history of Virginia.”
Youngkin also said he would suspend up to $40,000 in pension allowances for military retirees, open all schools for a full five days each week with in-person learning, improve school infrastructure, increase educator pay, invest more in special needs programs and launch 20 new charter schools.
“We’re going to break that control and introduce choice within the public school system and our 20 charter schools on Day 1 is a down payment and we’re going to close this gap over four years so parents have choice,” said Youngkin, who said he will also ban teaching Critical Race Theory in all public schools.
Youngkin also said he would create a 12-month tax holiday for small business owners, cut 25 percent of “job-killing regulations,” increase job training, comprehensively fund law enforcement agencies and provide more money for the state’s mental health system.
Locally, Youngkin said he recognizes traffic in the Fredericksburg region as a “giant issue” and said he advocates investing aggressively in transportation improvements across Virginia.
“We’ve got to get [Interstate 95 express lanes] done all the way down to Richmond, get the American Legion Bridge finished and get the [Interstate] 495 HOT lanes,” he said.
Daniel Quinn, a retired military veteran in Stafford, said he will vote for Youngkin on Election Day because like Youngkin, he opposes abortion and believes the economy is failing under Democratic leadership. He also said he is upset with President Joe Biden’s Aug. 31 withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.
“Seeing something like that, it just breaks my heart,” he said.
Kevin Standfield of Stafford spent his lunch break Tuesday at the Republican rally. He said he supports Youngkin because he’s business friendly and believes he will fight for citizens’ rights.
“We need him to rescind all the restrictions on our First Amendment rights and our Second Amendment rights that are currently going on,” Standfield said. “McAuliffe claims he’s a moderate. He’s not. He’s far left. Look at all the things he’s been doing since he left office.”
