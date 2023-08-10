Gov. Glenn Youngkin brought his “Parents Matter” conversation to Stafford County on Thursday and discussed, as he’s done in three other Virginia locales, the potentially harmful influence of social media on children and teens.

A mother in the audience underscored his remarks with her own experience.

Georgia Athenry said one of her three children “got into a really dark place” in middle school, when he developed a dislike for school. A high achiever before then, he suddenly felt unable to demonstrate his abilities because the curriculum put more emphasis on meeting standards of learning. He wrote that he was depressed and hopeless, felt no joy and wasn’t learning anything.

The middle-schooler did an online search to see if others had the same feelings and that led him to a “dangerous social media platform,” his mother said.

“We got into a really scary, scary spot as parents,” Athenry added.

She paused for a moment, then said her son is currently in a governor’s school program at high school and doing well.

“Getting him through middle school was very dangerous for us,” she said.

Some of the more than 100 people in the audience applauded, seemingly relieved that the young man had been able to turn the corner. But the issues he faced are hardly unusual in the aftermath of COVID-19 and the mental health problems left in its wake, Youngkin said.

Coupled with the influence from social media, the incidence of self harm has “literally doubled among teenagers,” he said. Studies show 80% of Virginia teens are deeply engaged with social media daily, and 25% say they have access around-the-clock, he said.

“Think through that, they’re sleeping with their phones on. We’ve got a real challenge,” Youngkin said, adding it’s part of a mental health crisis that is “really manifesting itself in our children in such a challenging way.”

Del. Tara Durant (R-Stafford) agreed. She sat on a stool next to the governor in a meeting area set up in the bay of the Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department.

“It’s heartbreaking,” she said, turning to Athenry. “To hear your story, I wish it was unique. It’s not. I’m so glad your son is doing better now.”

Highlighting the potential dangers of social media — which include cyberbullying and invasion of privacy, identity theft and increased risk of suicidal ideas — as well as encouraging parents to become more engaged in their children’s lives have been some of the common themes in the governor’s “Parents Matter” conversations.

On Thursday, Youngkin also addressed expectations for children and noted that state standards were lowered in recent years to the point that “Virginia went from one of the best states in America for having high expectations to being one of the worst.”

Then, classrooms were shuttered because of COVID and things got even worse, the governor said.

“All the test scores show us Virginia kids have the largest learning loss in the nation, particularly in fourth grade math,” Youngkin added.

He talked about his administration’s efforts to revise curriculum as well as change the way core content is taught, such as learning how to read. He stressed that if children aren’t proficient readers by grade 3, they may never be.

One parent and teacher in the audience, Juliette Schreider, wondered if the state should create a “third grade and a half” program for children who aren’t ready to be promoted.

“I know No Child Left Behind,” she said, referencing the law from 2002-15 that penalized schools that didn’t show improvement in test scores, “but we need to leave people behind and make them learn something and then they can catch up.”

Youngkin jotted down notes from the conversation in a notebook he carries, especially as others in the audience suggested ways to alert parents, and students, about the darker influence of social media.

One mother noted the Boy Scouts required parents to sign a contract with their children, pledging to discuss the dangers of social media. Another suggested watching the documentary, “The Social Dilemma.”

Jenni Soult wondered if there could be a mandatory class for parents and students on the first day of middle school. She recalled when her stepdaughter was about to get her driver’s license, and students and parents had to appear in court and listen to other parents describe their children’s deaths in automobile accidents.

“Shock the kids and the parents into realizing what can happen on social media,” Soult said. “Some people are really too busy to realize the content that’s on it (and may need) some type of awareness.”

Youngkin also discussed the need for schools to provide multiple pathways to students for academic development. Last year, the General Assembly awarded $100 million to the state education department for programs that stress innovative education. Currently, there are 20 “lab schools” either in operation or gearing up for it, he said.

One grant went to Germanna Community College, which will work with local schools on learning loss. A second is a collaboration between the University of Mary Washington and Stafford County that will focus on STEM classes.

“We have to prepare our kids to be able to do life,” Youngkin said.