Youngkin pitches $4.9M for Culpeper battlefields state park

With Virginia’s marketing muscle drawing more attention to Culpeper, a feasibility study has estimated the park could attract roughly 7,000 visitors in its first year, north of 100,000 people by its second year and, potentially, 200,000 after five years, Read said.

Other studies show that state-park visitors, as well as heritage-tourism visitors, pump money into local economies. They spend their dollars on park activities, recreational facilities, plus food, lodging, retail and services in the community, the former Virginia Tourism Corp. official said.

In year one of the park’s existence, Culpeper could see $1.77 million in additional tax revenue, and up to $4.72 million in year three, Read said.

Keith Price, an Army veteran and former town councilman who leads Culpeper’s Veterans of Foreign Wars post, was enthusiastic about the prospect.

“It is extremely encouraging to learn that Gov. Youngkin is proposing several million dollars toward the creation of a new state park in Culpeper County oriented on the Cedar Mountain and Brandy Station battlefields,” Price said. “This idea has been in the works for several years with only modest progress so far, and it is great to learn there is finally some state-level funding going toward it.