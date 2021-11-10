Youngkin, Sears take part in Marine Corps birthday celebration

“Our communities have found themselves at a 20-year high murder rate, so we’re going to fund in higher salaries and equipment and also training budgets; we’re going to protect qualified immunity,” said Youngkin.

Youngkin also said he will ensure the states’ mental health and behavior health systems are fully funded and plans to replace the entire state parole board while raising standards in public schools and increasing the education budget.

“And of course we’ve got to work on the curriculum itself,” said Youngkin. “I want to make sure that Virginia’s kids are being taught how to think, not what to think.”

Youngkin, who said Virginia ranks 49th in the country in terms of the best state to start a business, said he is ready to flip that number around after learning of Ford Motor Co.’s recent announcement to build new plants in Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia.

“It’s not going to be 49th by the time we’re done. We’re going to march towards that No.1 spot,” said Youngkin.

Todd Weidensaul, a retired Air Force chief master sergeant from Inverness, Fla., said he stumbled across the birthday celebration while visiting the museum. He said he was surprised to see Youngkin in the crowd.

“I know him, just from the TV,” said Weidensaul, after having his photograph taken with Youngkin. “Watching the news, I’m just so happy for the United States of America.”

