Amid pomp and ceremony and the gathering of legislators, law enforcement personnel and health care officials from across the state, Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday signed 24 bills aimed at improving behavioral health services for Virginians.

Youngkin stood on the Fauquier Health campus in Warrenton, in the shadow of the hospital on the hill, and signed legislation that’s part of his “Right Help Right Now“ plan to support people before, during and after a behavioral health crisis.

Having same-day care offered through mobile crisis units and crisis centers will reduce overcrowding at emergency departments, according to the plan. That will reduce the strain on police officers who currently spend hours in emergency rooms with patients who are under a TDO, or temporary detention order, waiting to be seen.

In addition, the actions reduce the “criminalization of mental health in Virginia” and work to bolster the behavioral health workforce, according to the plan website.

“Virginians deserve same-day behavioral health services in their moment of need, and yet many people find themselves waiting days for a bed to become available,” Youngkin said. “When you need help, every moment matters. At times, that care arrives too late.”

Behavioral health is a broad term that takes in both mental health and substance abuse issues. The two used to be treated separately, “but they’re so interrelated, they’re often a dual diagnosis,” Michelle Wagaman, prevention services director for the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board, said during a behavioral health summit last summer.

At that session, people from across the Fredericksburg region representing schools and businesses, mental health agencies and counseling services, gathered to talk about the growing need for more providers. They cited the “gloom and doom” report, the Virginia Health Care Foundation’s annual assessment of behavioral health workers. It found that Virginia is not producing enough new graduates to meet the population and that many of those currently working are nearing retirement.

While Virginia regularly ranks at the top of national scorecards as a place to do business and for public education, “when it comes to availability of behavioral health services, that is not the case,” according to the 2022 report.

The commonwealth ranks 39th nationwide for access to mental health care and 41st for the availability of its behavioral health workforce.

This year’s report hasn’t come out yet, but a look at job openings in the health care field shows more than 10,000 vacancies statewide. Those openings are in all fields of medical work and are posted on the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association website.

A search for “behavioral and mental health specialty” shows 415 job openings across Virginia.

During the governor’s event on Wednesday in Warrenton, he and other state officials stressed that Virginia has lacked the necessary infrastructure to meet behavioral health needs, and that this is the first year of a three-year plan.

“The intersection where behavioral health meets other systems like law enforcement, schools, courts and private hospitals is wide and complex,” said Nelson Smith, commissioner of the state’s Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services. “These bills will improve Virginians experiences when navigating these roads.”