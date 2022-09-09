Youngkin visits Stafford, signs military retiree tax exemption

Gov. Glenn Youngkin brought good news to retired military personnel and their families during a Friday morning visit to Stafford County.

“This is a day for us to reflect on service,” Youngkin said. “It’s a day for us to reflect on heroes, but it’s also a day for us to, yes, celebrate progress and milestones.”

Well over 100 active duty and retired military personnel and their families packed into a conference room at Patricio Enterprises at 525 Corporate Drive in Stafford on Friday at 9 a.m. They joined Youngkin for the ceremonial signing of two bills, including the Senate bill championed by State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R–Spotsylvania, that will eventually give military retirees a tax break of up to $40,000 each year.

“You have elected servants who care about you, who want you to stay here in the commonwealth of Virginia,” Youngkin said. “We want to say thank you and recognize that Virginia is stronger because of our veterans.”

Reeves said he pushed for the tax break bill at least four times during the nearly 11 years he’s been in public office.

“I knew if I could get it out of the House as whole and go to committee conference, we’d eventually get it and work the money out,” Reeves said. “I’ve consistently worked to get Virginia to be the most veteran-friendly state in the country and today is a big step toward meeting that goal to attract and keep the best and the brightest that we produce here in the Commonwealth so they don’t go to Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina and some of the other states.”

During the same Friday ceremony, the governor also signed Del. John McGuire’s, R–Goochland, bill, which was the companion bill to Reeves’ legislation.

“I’m very proud to say that everyone on both side of the aisle, in the House and in the Senate, voted yes,” McGuire said. “It’s a bipartisan effort and these are always the best bills.”

Youngkin said his administration will continue “an aggressive agenda” on veterans’ affairs issues “To make sure our veterans know we want them here and be part of the commonwealth’s future, because we want to be part of their future.”

Dan Nefferdorf, a retired Army sergeant major from Spotsylvania County, said the tax exemption is long overdue for military retirees living in Virginia.

“We’ve been working with legislators to come up with some kind of bill to give some kind of tax relief,” Nefferdorf said. “This relief will help (veterans) with their bills with what’s going on in the economy right now.”

The new legislation allows military retirees 55 and older to immediately deduct up to $10,000 of their retired military benefits for the 2022 tax year. The following year, the deduction increases to $20,000, then $30,000 the next year until it caps at $40,000 in 2025.

In the campaign leading up to his election almost one year ago, Youngkin frequently spoke about an eventual tax cut coming for veterans.

“Near the top of the list of those commitments was a commitment to go to work on a bipartisan basis to make Virginia the most military and the most veteran-friendly state in American,” Youngkin said.

Bart Randall, a retired Navy master chief petty officer, said Youngkins’ military tax exemption means a lot to a community full of active duty and retired military personnel. Randall said what Youngkin did Friday will help recognize some of the sacrifices made by those who chose the military as their lifelong career decades ago.

“It puts us in a position where we’re starting to be able to get benefits for the work that we’ve done,” Randall said. “A lot of states have done a full exemption, but I think this is a great start for Virginia.”

Military.com reports 29 states offer full tax exemption of military retirement pay. While Virginia is now among 10 other states in the country that offer military retirees a partial exemption, Youngkin said even more work needs to be done to compensate veterans for their service.

“Our goal is to be the best, not just be among the best,” Youngkin said. “I believe there are many steps to take in order to provide our veterans the kinds of overall retirement privileges that they have in other states.”

Under the new law in Virginia, deductions by military retirees can come from their armed forces retirement income, benefits paid out to surviving spouses, benefits paid out under the Survivor Benefit Program, and other certain military benefits defined in Internal Revenue Service code.

Rick Oertel, state commander of the American Legion, said Youngkin’s measure will help keep retired military veterans in Virginia.

“That money that’s being exempt from our taxes is going to be spent here anyway, so it’s a good deal all around,” Oertel said. He also said the new benefit will be a big help to younger career military personnel who can retire as early as 38 after a 20-year military career.

“The majority of retirees when they get out, they’re going to have to work again. You can’t rely on your retirement income,” Oertel said. “This will definitely help everybody. We need to lower the age so it impacts those folks that are getting out, and the lower ranking people.”

Although the current age for tax retirement pay exemption now begins at 55, Youngkin said he would like to lower that minimum age requirement even further.

“It’s one of the things that we had lots of discussions around in balancing the overall budget and we recognize that not everybody retires when they’re 55,” Youngkin said. “We’re going to continue to work on bringing that age threshold down.”