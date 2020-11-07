Trudie Eklund wasn’t allowed to have the teddy bear she longed to cuddle as a child, but she makes sure others aren’t denied them—even as she nears her 90th year on Earth.
“Miss Trudie,” as she’s known at Spring Arbor of Fredericksburg, an assisted-living facility in Spotsylvania County, almost always has a scrap of fabric in her lap and a needle and thread in her hand. Her trusty scissors are by her side, along with a heart-shaped red pincushion that declares: “You’re a Keeper.”
She started sewing about 70 years ago and has been making outfits for teddy bears for decades. Some of the stuffed animals have been given to other children who came from abusive homes as she did, while others more recently have been shared with lonely senior citizens.
“You’re never alone when you have a teddy bear,” said Miss Trudie, who’s 89.
Since she moved into the assisted-living facility about eight months ago, she’s been talking about bears, clothes and her mission to give some warm fuzzies to those who need them most. Her energy and enthusiasm bring positive cheer to those around her, said Cindi Bowen, marketing director at Spring Arbor.
Given the way COVID-19 has ravaged long-term care facilities—causing sickness and death as well as keeping residents from seeing their loved ones and enjoying normal activities—any bright spot is welcome, Bowen said.
“Miss Trudie brings out something really good. She’s doing something good for other people, even though we’re in this pandemic,” Bowen said. “She’s not sitting here complaining about it, she’s thinking about other people who are not in a good place.”
On Thursday, Miss Trudie joined Spring Arbor workers in donating 53 dressed teddy bears to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office for its annual Operation Blue Christmas, which provides presents for children in need.
Sgt. Shaun Jones organizes the event, which Sheriff Roger Harris started in 2012, and he knows the value of a teddy bear.
“It’s very helpful to our patrol guys when they encounter young kids who are going through some kind of crisis,” Jones said. “It’s amazing what a stuffed animal can do for them. It can help build rapport, help calm them down.”
The fact that an 89-year-old is making doll-sized outfits for them is even more special, he said.
Support Local Journalism
“That’s amazing that she takes the time to do that, to give back to the community with everything going on,” Jones said. “It’s great to see people willing to do that.”
Miss Trudie would say she’s not about to sit in her room all day and do nothing. When pandemic restrictions forced residents of the assisted-living facility to stay in their apartments and avoid contact with others, she made the most of the time.
“I don’t consider it being stuck in my room,” she said. “I can sit here and have no interruptions and get this little gal done.”
Most of the clothes she makes tend toward the feminine side, like one of her favorites—a luxurious piece of pink satin that she turned into a “dress-up dress,” as she called it. She also makes the bears floppy hats and silky headbands, plain dresses or pajamas with sailboat prints or snowflakes, race cars or sequins.
Miss Trudie does all the sewing by hand. There’s no need for patterns, she’s got the formula down pat. People give her material—leftovers from their own sewing projects—as well as the bears themselves, and she puts the two together.
She was in her 30s when she and a friend were shopping and saw some teddy bears in a store. Miss Trudie mentioned how much she’d like to have one, and the friend talked about children whose families couldn’t afford stuffed animals—or those who had been abused or neglected.
“It was like hearing about my own childhood,” Miss Trudie said.
She started with two or three bears, made clothes for them and immediately was hooked.
“I just started this little hobby of mine, and I was in seventh heaven,” she said. “I don’t sell them, I never ask for money, I give them away to people.”
Over the years, when she lived in Northern Virginia and worked as a historian at the Pentagon, Miss Trudie began to share the dressed bears with local police departments. Spring Arbor is one of the major sponsors of Operation Blue Christmas, so giving this year’s bears to the Spotsylvania effort seemed like a natural fit, Bowen said.
In addition to making sure others have a teddy bear to comfort them, Miss Trudie has fulfilled her own heart’s desire. She keeps about six teddy bears in her room.
“It’s no fun being alone,” she said, “so if you want to be happy, you have to these favorite things around you.”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.