'You're never alone when you have a teddy bear'

“I don’t consider it being stuck in my room,” she said. “I can sit here and have no interruptions and get this little gal done.”

Most of the clothes she makes tend toward the feminine side, like one of her favorites—a luxurious piece of pink satin that she turned into a “dress-up dress,” as she called it. She also makes the bears floppy hats and silky headbands, plain dresses or pajamas with sailboat prints or snowflakes, race cars or sequins.

Miss Trudie does all the sewing by hand. There’s no need for patterns, she’s got the formula down pat. People give her material—leftovers from their own sewing projects—as well as the bears themselves, and she puts the two together.

She was in her 30s when she and a friend were shopping and saw some teddy bears in a store. Miss Trudie mentioned how much she’d like to have one, and the friend talked about children whose families couldn’t afford stuffed animals—or those who had been abused or neglected.

“It was like hearing about my own childhood,” Miss Trudie said.

She started with two or three bears, made clothes for them and immediately was hooked.