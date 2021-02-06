Loudoun County retreat helps veterans, first responders recover

During his service in the British Army, Capt. Brian Calder pulled numerous tours of duty as an explosive ordinance demolition specialist in Northern Ireland and the Middle East.
For years, Scottish-born Calder kept the tragedies he witnessed during those deployments close to his chest, steadily managing his innermost emotions.
“I was always able to control myself,” said Calder.
But in October 2018, Calder’s son, who just two weeks earlier had received his master’s degree in criminal forensic psychology, died in a tragic accident.
“It broke me, completely. It 100 percent broke me,” said Calder. “I was a broken man.”
Calder, a 23-year veteran, tried to put on a brave face for family and friends, but the loss of his son was too much for him to bear.
After unsuccessful attempts to find a doctor locally to help him through his emotional struggle, Calder reached out to long-time friend Ken Falke, a retired Navy master chief petty officer.
He knew Falke, the founder and chairman of the nonprofit Boulder Crest Foundation in Bluemont in Loudoun County, was using the science of post-traumatic growth to help heal combat veterans and first responders who were involved in critical life incidents.
Falke suggested Calder travel at no cost to Boulder Crest to attend the Warrior PATHH course.
PATHH stands for Progressive and Alternative Training for Healing Heroes, said Falke.
“I told Ken I can’t do that,” said Calder. “I’m not suffering from PTSD, I just need to get help because of my son.”
“That’s what makes you an ideal candidate,” Falke told Calder.
Falke, a former resident of Stafford County, had once owned A-T Solutions, a counter-terrorism, government contracting firm. Falke sold his Spotsylvania County-based business in 2008, but stayed on for two years, working out of a new office in Tysons Corner. To help ease the commute, he moved to a 200-acre estate in Loudoun County, where he and his wife Julia founded the EOD Warrior Foundation.
Through their work in the foundation, the couple started bringing to their country home families they met at Bethesda Naval Hospital and Walter Reed Army Medical Center. The couple soon carved out 37 acres of their land to build four log cabins to serve as a retreat for combat veterans and their families to stay, free of charge.
“It’s kind of like a mini-vacation,” said Falke. “They get away from the hospital, have some respite, get a breath of fresh air.”
Falke created a second, similar center south of Tucson, Ariz.
Falke had become fascinated with Dr. Richard Tedeschi, who worked with Vietnam War prisoners of war to develop post-traumatic growth, a science that examines personal transformation in the wake of traumatic life events.
“The concept of post-traumatic growth is, once you’re through your struggle, you turn around and help others through theirs,” said Falke.
Falke’s program helps veterans and first responders find inner peace and helps them heal others, returning to society productive and successful. Both the Gary Sinise Foundation and the Disabled American Veterans partner in Falke’s endeavor.
Calder, who is still involved in PATHH, said the healing process for him began when he shared his story with others in the program, while others shared theirs with him. He said that experience allowed him to open up his emotions for the first time in his life.
“Something happened,” said Calder. “I’m not going to sit [and talk] with a university graduate, but when a veteran talks to you, I’m going to sit there and listen.”
Falke said his work led him to discover that the men and women who need help the most are those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. He coupled post-traumatic growth with his own military-based curriculum to create the 18-month Warrior PATHH program in September 2013, which is provided to attendees at no cost.
The program begins with an intense, seven-day regimen, modeled after military boot camp.
“We believe people need to self-regulate their emotions rather than self-medicate them,” said Falke. “So, we teach meditation, exercise, hiking, kayaking … outdoor activities that allow people to self-regulate their emotions.”
Students work from 6:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. every day for the first week. During that week, students are introduced to the concepts of post-traumatic growth.
Once the week is completed, students continue their training in groups of about five in online classes. Instructors check in with the group leaders frequently to evaluate the progress of the teams.
“Zoom is part of it, but there’s a learning management system,” said Falke. “It’s like a mini-university online. Every day we serve them up some new content.”
Falke said students become familiar with different types of philosophies and what to do and how to regulate emotions when challenges are encountered in everyday life. Falke said students also learn how to maintain good levels of health and military bearing they once enjoyed while serving in uniform.
“So, we might teach them some different exercises that release endorphins,” he said. “Our bodies will heal themselves if you let them, but if you’re sitting on your couch smoking dope and drinking lots of beer, none of those chemicals are going to be released.”
Fredericksburg resident and Navy veteran Gary Blakesley is a Warrior PATHH alumnus.
“It changed my life. My confidence is back, and I had lost it for so long,” said Blakesley. “My anxiety is gone, my blood pressure is normal.”
Blakesley, who served in an aviation squadron, retired from active duty in 2004. He originally joined the Navy as an enlisted sailor and rose to the rank of lieutenant. Today, he owns and operates Gary’s Repair Service out of his home on Charles Street.
“The self-confidence allowed me to open my business,” said Blakesley. “I am over-the-top happy.”
Blakesley unexpectedly lost his wife and then his mother died a year later, leaving him alone to raise the couple’s two children. Although never in combat, Blakesley’s personal loss caused him to experience many of the same emotions as Calder experienced when he lost his son.
“I wouldn’t have been able to talk to another veteran about these issues because I didn’t feel I did anything to deserve it,” said Blakesley, who reached out to Falke and was told he was welcome at Boulder Crest.
“The biggest thing you come out of there with is understanding it’s not who you are, it’s what happened to you,” said Blakesley. “It helped me reevaluate my life.”
After retiring from the British Army in 2010, Calder came to the U.S. to work for a bomb disposal company. A naturalized U.S. citizen, today he owns RockIT Repairs on Garrisonville Road in Stafford, as well as ET Solutions, a company that specializes in both explosive and electronic technical counter-IED training. He continues to travel across the country training law enforcement officers and first responders. He credits his continued success to Falke and the Warrior PATHH program.
“I don’t have many heroes in life, but I look at Ken [Falke], and I can’t tell you how much I admire him,” said Calder. “The respect I have for him is unequivocal.”
Falke, who himself specialized in explosive ordinance disposal while in the military, said the concept of Warrior PATHH centers on leading yourself first.
“You can’t help other people in this world unless you’re healthy,” said Falke.
On average, about 1,500 students go through Warrior PATHH each year at the Virginia and Arizona facilities. Falke said about 6,000 students have graduated from Warrior PATHH so far.
Falke is working with Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank, the two founders of Home Depot, to introduce Warrior PATHH to other nonprofits and so far, eight organizations—from Maine to Washington State—have signed on. Falke said he’s also working with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to bring Warrior PATHH to that federal agency.
