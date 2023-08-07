A Stafford man who has already been convicted of rape and six other felony charges in Westmoreland added an aggravated sexual battery conviction to his record Monday in Stafford Circuit Court.

Raul Orlando Ayala-Vazquez, 57, entered Monday’s plea as part of an agreement between prosecutors in Westmoreland and Stafford. Stafford prosecutor Philip Chichester said he agreed to allow Ayala-Vazquez to plead to just one charge in Stafford if he pleaded to the Westmoreland offenses.

Ayala-Vazquez is facing the possibility of decades in prison when he is sentenced Nov. 8 in Westmoreland and Dec. 1 in Stafford.

The charges stem from molestation that occurred more than a decade ago when the victim was about 12. Court records detail numerous instances of molestation that began in Stafford and continued when the girl moved to Westmoreland.

Ayala-Vazquez was arrested last year after the victim, now an adult, assisted the Stafford Sheriff’s Office in a telephone sting during which Ayala-Vazquez made a number of incriminating statements, such as “I should have put a stop to it, but I didn’t,” “it’s not your fault because you were a girl ... you were curious,” and “I enjoyed it ... I didn’t have to do those things.”

He also admitted making the victim take the “morning after” pill following one of the assaults because he was “scared.”