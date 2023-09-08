A man who had already admitted that he robbed a Stafford bank more than two years ago was convicted of robbery Wednesday in Stafford Circuit Court.

Karl Christopher Mitchell, 34, insisted on a jury trial despite his previous admissions, including once in open court. He will be sentenced Dec. 8.

The evidence presented by prosecutor Lori DiGiosia showed that Mitchell entered the SunTrust Bank on Prosperity Lane in North Stafford on April 27, 2021, and handed a teller a note in which he implied that he had a gun. No gun was ever displayed.

He left the bank with between $2,500 and $3,000 in cash. The exact amount was never determined.

The next month, the Stafford Sheriff’s Office was asked to assist the Warrenton Police Department in finding a stolen skid steer. Deputy A.W. Sypolt found Mitchell using the skid steer and other stolen equipment at a work site in Stafford. The stolen items included a Ford F-350 pickup truck that had been stolen in Fredericksburg and a trailer that had been stolen in Culpeper.

Mitchell also had stolen property from other localities, including a camper in which some of the money taken in the bank robbery was stashed. Some of the bills had been ripped up; Mitchell said he destroyed some of the bills because he felt bad about robbing the bank.

In a May 14, 2021, interview with Stafford Detective James Wright, Mitchell said he robbed the bank and committed multiple thefts because he wanted to start a landscaping business. He said he felt the government owed him help in getting his life together.

He made similar admissions in an April 2022 court hearing in Stafford.

Mitchell is already serving a 12-year prison term he received earlier this year for splitting his cellmate’s head open with a dinner tray during a discussion about the existence of Satan.

His lengthy criminal record includes serving 12 years in a Georgia prison for two bank robberies there.

He ended up in Georgia after skipping bond on other charges in Stafford.