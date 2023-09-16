A Stafford man who was caught in a child pornography chat room last year was ordered Thursday to serve another 10 years in prison.

Francis Peter Rohrmayer, 74, received his latest sentence in Spotsylvania Circuit Court, where he previously pleaded guilty to producing child pornography and indecent liberties. He was sentenced Thursday to a total of 30 years with 20 years suspended.

Combined with a sentence he got in Stafford earlier this month on similar charges, Rohrmayer is now serving an active sentence totaling nearly 20 years.

Court records show that the FBI contacted the Stafford Sheriff’s Office last year after finding an online chat room in which child pornography was being shared. One of the Internet addresses discovered was linked to Rohrmayer’s home in Stafford.

Police raided the home in May of last year and found numerous illegal images on Rohrmayer’s electronics, including one that showed him having sexual contact with a young relative. That offense occurred in Spotsylvania, resulting in the sentence he received Thursday.

When his Stafford home was raided, court records state, Rohrmayer admitted being in the chat room and viewing child pornography “off and on,” but he denied touching any children or sharing any images.