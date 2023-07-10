A King George man was charged with at least his third intoxicated driving offense following a pursuit in Stafford County on Sunday night that went on for about 10 miles.

Stafford Sheriff’s spokesman Ryan Wilbur said deputies were alerted at 10:30 p.m. about a possible drunk driver heading south on Richmond Highway (U.S. 1). Sgt. K.P. Lytle spotted the orange Dodge Caliber heading south near Hospital Center Boulevard and noticed that the driver appeared unable to stay in his lane.

When a traffic stop was attempted near the Rappahannock Regional Jail, Wilbur said, the driver took off at speeds up to 80 mph while disregarding traffic signals. The suspect eventually turned onto Layhill Road and reached Leeland Road, where police said he ran a red light. He ran another red light while turning left onto Deacon Road in southern Stafford, then put on a left turn signal at Brooke Road before turning right.

The pursuit finally ended after the driver made a wide right turn onto New Hope Church Road, overcorrected and went into the ditch. Deputies blocked him in and the suspect surrendered, Wilbur said. Sgt. Lytle’s cruiser was struck during the incident, causing minor damage to it and the suspect’s vehicle. No one was injured, including the passenger in the suspect vehicle.

Tony E. Trimble, 46, was also charged with felony eluding, driving without a license, throwing an inflammable item from a vehicle (a cigarette) and multiple traffic infractions. He was placed in the regional jail.