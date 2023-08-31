A Woodbridge man was arrested Wednesday following a high-speed chase in Stafford County that ended when he hit another motorist, police said.

Sheriff’s Lt. D.T. Diggs was traveling south on Interstate 95 at 12:25 p.m., about a mile north of the Courthouse exit, when he saw a black Mercedes approaching from behind at a high speed on the shoulder of the road, Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said. First Sgt. W.T. Johnson was also heading just south of Diggs on his marked Harley Davidson.

The Mercedes driver apparently saw the marked motorcycle and got into the travel lanes in front of Diggs’ vehicle. Both deputies then turned on their emergency lights and attempted to stop the Mercedes.

Kimmitz said the driver smirked at Johnson, then rapidly accelerated away.

The suspect was traveling more than 110 mph during his escape attempt, Kimmitz said. Deputies were setting up tire deflation devices further south when the suspect took the Centreport Parkway exit and headed west toward Mountain View Road.

Kimmitz said he took a 90-degree turn too quickly, lost control and struck an oncoming vehicle. The collision disabled the Mercedes, and the driver and a passenger fled on foot.

With the assistance of police dogs and a drone, both the driver and the passenger were in custody within five minutes.

Daniel Nunez Mendoza, 25, was charged with felony eluding, felony hit and run, reckless driving, driving suspended, no insurance and carrying a fictitious registration. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The passenger was released without charges. The occupants of the vehicle that was struck were taken to a hospital to be treated for what appeared to be minor injuries, Kimmitz said.