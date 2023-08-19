A Stafford man was arrested following a stabbing incident late Friday that was initially thought to be life-threatening, police said.

Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies went to the intersection of Naomi Road and Cobb Street in southern Stafford for a reported stabbing. The victim was rushed to a hospital to be treated for stab wounds to his chest and leg.

Kimmitz said the injuries initially appeared to be life-threatening, but the victim is now expected to make a full recovery.

Thomas Soden, 38, was quickly identified as the suspect and was detained on nearby Shaw Court. Soden and the victim know each other, police said; it was not immediately clear what led to the incident.

Soden was charged with malicious wounding and placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing is asked to contact Det. J.T. Lynch at 540/658-4450.