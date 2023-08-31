A Spotsylvania jury Thursday convicted Brennan Thomas of all 26 charges he was facing in connection with the 2021 slaying and dismemberment of 20-year-old Dylan Whetzel, including first-degree murder.

Thomas and two others were arrested after Whetzel’s butchered remains were found in a rural section of Spotsylvania in the area of Finney and Pamunkey Road. He had been shot six times in the back prior to having his body chopped up with an axe.

Thomas will face the possibility of life in prison plus considerable more time when he is sentenced. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Bronwyn Meeks, 24, a key prosecution witness in Thomas’ four-day trial this week in Spotsylvania Circuit Court, made a deal with special prosecutor David Sands that calls for her to serve between 16 and 54 years in prison for her role in the Whetzel case. The third defendant, Domonic Samuels, has a five-day trial scheduled to start Nov. 27.

Meeks’ deal also required her to testify in the trials of her codefendants.

The evidence presented by Sands showed that Meeks arranged to pick up Whetzel late Jan. 30, 2021, under the guise of going out drinking. She said her real motive was to set up a fight between Whetzel and Samuels, her boyfriend and the father of one of her children.

Meeks said Whetzel and Samuels had some sort of disagreement weeks before the slaying, but it remains unclear what the dispute was about. Asked by one of her friends why Whetzel was targeted, Meeks reportedly responded, “because he’s Dylan.”

Following a fistfight in Stafford County, Whetzel was taken to western Spotsylvania, where he was killed either late Jan. 30 or early the next morning.

Samuels and Thomas were later seen on camera purchasing the Cobalt axe that was used to dismember Whetzel on Feb. 1. Thomas’ grandfather found Whetzel’s remains in the woods after seeing his grandson coming out with another young man, presumably Samuels.

The evidence presented this week strongly indicated that Thomas did not do the actual killing. But because he was convicted of conspiring with the codefendants to carry out the slaying, he was deemed legally responsible for every crime that occurred. Meeks accused Thomas of suggesting that the group upgrade the plan to assault Whetzel to killing him.

Defense attorney Jim Ilijevich repeatedly attacked Meeks’ credibility and pointed out that Thomas didn’t even know Whetzel prior to that night. He said Thomas wasn’t nearly as responsible for what happened as the others.

The jury deliberated a couple of hours Wednesday evening and about three more Thursday before coming out with the guilty verdicts. Judge Ricardo Rigual threw out a strangulation charge against Thomas before the jury began its deliberations.

The verdict brought some emotional responses from Thomas’ family members, especially when Rigual denied Thomas’ request to hug his mother.

Among the other charges he was convicted of were murder by mob, abduction, defiling a dead body and multiple counts of conspiracy and firearms offenses.