A man who severely beat another man who he suspected of molesting his niece received a suspended sentence Tuesday in Stafford Circuit Court.

Hakim L. Worrell, 38, of Spotsylvania, was sentenced to five years in prison with all of it suspended except for the time he has already served. Worrell previously pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding after initially being charged with a much more serious charge of aggravated malicious wounding.

The conviction stems from a Nov. 30 beating on Town Square Circle in the Aquia area of Stafford, where the victim previously lived with Worrell's sister. Worrell told police that his sister had told him that the victim had harmed his niece.

"This is how you treat someone who beat up a child molester?" Worrell told a deputy following his arrest.

The victim suffered serious head injuries that required multiple stitches after being beaten with an iron pipe and a bat. A juvenile was also charged after being accused of assisting in the attack.

Defense attorney Eugene Frost said that while he doesn't condone vigilante justice, he understands why Worrell acted on his emotions.

"He's already taken a felony for his actions," Frost said. "He doesn't need any active time."

Worrell was not immediately released from the Rappahannock Regional Jail. He still has a hearing scheduled for Thursday in Spotsylvania Circuit Court on drug-related charges.

Frost said he is hopeful that after Thursday's hearing, Worrell will be released from jail.