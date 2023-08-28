A Dumfries man has been charged in Spotsylvania for allegedly shooting his girlfriend’s brother Sunday after the brother intervened in a domestic dispute, police said.

Emanuel Latrell James, 21, is charged with malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. James had not been apprehended as of Monday.

Sheriff’s Maj. Liz Scott said the incident took place about 11 a.m. in the 3300 block of Hidaway Court in Rockland Creek Estates. Responding deputies found a 24-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said James and the victim’s sister were arguing when the woman’s mother yelled for them to stop. The arguing continued, so the victim came outside to also tell them to stop and to assist his sister.

He then got into an argument with James that police said resulted in James pulling a gun and shooting the victim. He left the scene before police arrived.

It was not clear what the couple was arguing about.