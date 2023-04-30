Anna Bryant, the daughter of Steve Bryant, is a senior at Chancellor High School. Anna has been a member of National Honor Society, Tri-M and Key Club. Anna has been active in the theater program, won first place at forensics regionals for serious dramatic interpretation, and has made it into district choir all four years. She has earned academic and choir letters. Anna has served at her church as a Kids Worship Team Director and with childcare. She organized Holiday Harmonies, a toy drive and caroling event for kids in the hospital as well as local families in need. And she volunteered at her middle school for three years helping with their musicals to run lights, paint sets, teach musical numbers and lead warmup. Anna plans to attend James Madison University to study psychology with a minor in family studies in the Centennial Scholars Program.

Leah Doty, the daughter of Aaron and Stacey Doty, is a senior at Colonial Forge High School. Leah has been a member of National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes, she has served as a mentor in Young Life, and she has been a nurse’s aide in the school’s clinic. She has earned letters for academics and volleyball, and she received the Economics & Personal Finance Classroom Award. Leah was selected for round table discussion with Gov. Youngkin, and she is publisher for Health Occupations Student of America. Leah has volunteered with the Stingrays Swim Team, Stafford Soccer and Faith Baptist Church. She is a travel player with CORE Volleyball Club. Leah will attend Liberty University to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Maira Ijaz, the daughter of Kalim Janjua and Nazia Shaheen, is a senior at Colonial Forge High School. Maira has been a member of Physical Betterment Club and National Honor Society, and she served as a Youth Equity Ambassador. She served as secretary of Finance Club; treasurer of Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America; secretary and vice president of Asian Heritage Club; and cofounder and treasurer of Muslim Student Association. Maira has been named to the academic honor roll all four years, and she received an AP Scholar Award. Maira serves her community volunteering in mosques, tutoring and as a member of Stafford Community Passion. Maira will attend the University of Virginia to study pre-medicine with the goal of becoming a pediatrician.

Sarah Hoburg is a senior at Courtland High School. Sarah has been a member of National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, DECA, National DECA Honor Society and Environmental Club. While participating in DECA and the marketing program, she has placed at the district and state level entrepreneur competitions. Sarah is also a member of the cross-country and track team and has placed in many district and regional meets. She received the All For the PAW athletic award after her winter track season. Sarah will attend Virginia Commonwealth University to study statistics and operating systems.

Mia Mcdermott was selected as Student of the Month for February at Courtland High School. Mia has held a GPA above 4.0 all four years. She is a member of DECA and has attended the district and state competitions. At districts, she won first place overall in retail merchandising, and at states she received sixth place overall with her partner in the Integrated Marketing Campaign-Event category. Mia will attend the University of Mary Washington to pursue a degree in communication sciences and disorders.

Emma Caroline Campbell, the daughter of David and Amy Campbell, is a senior at Fredericksburg Christian School. Emma has been part of the Leadership Club, National Honor Society, Interact Club, and has held the chaplain position for her class over the past three years. Emma serves as the senior editor for the yearbook. She also finds joy in being a part of the Student Ambassador Program, where she is actively involved with the administration and giving tours for the school. She works at the lower school campus of FCS with extended care. Emma will continue her education at Liberty University, studying nursing with a focus in pediatric care.

Jerry Elijah Kendall Perrin, the son of Lashea Perrin, is a senior at James Monroe High School. Jerry has been involved with The Buzz, Jayem Pals, and track and field; he is a youth leader for I’m Determined. Jerry has received the Nid Allen Memorial Award, a Track Award, and he has been placed on “A” honor roll. Jerry serves his community through church service at First Baptist Church of Loretto. Jerry will apply to Virginia Commonwealth University for online classes.

Diego Sanchez, the son of Mari and Samuel Sanchez, is a senior at Massaponax High School. Diego has also been awarded Most School Spirit for the class of 2023 and State Farm Student of the Month. Diego plays lacrosse for the Massaponax team as a midfielder/attackman/defender/fogo. He will attend Christopher Newport University to pursue a degree in business and marketing.

Angie Barrera is a senior at Mountain View High School. Angie is a full IB student. She has been part of the Marine Corps Junior ROTC program for four years and is the S-1 Administration Officer. She is also a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and National Honor Society, and she served as treasurer of the Technology Student Association. At church, Angie serves in the media ministry and the youth group leadership team. After high school, Angie will major in cybersecurity and digital forensics, and minor in Christian culture and studies.

Bailey Noelle Hildreth, the daughter of Leon and Shalawn Hildreth, is a senior at Stafford High School. Bailey has served as co-captain of the SHS step team for two years. She has also been a member of Tribe Chiefs, BSA and DECA. Bailey will attend a four-year university and intends to become a sport agent.