A Maryland man was arrested Thursday afternoon following a manhunt in King George that started when a deputy spotted a suspected stolen car, police said.

King George Sheriff’s 1st Sgt. Kecia Wharton said 1st Sgt. Ryan Moneyhon was in the Oakland Park subdivision about 1:30 p.m. when he saw a vehicle that matched the description of one reported stolen in Fredericksburg. Moneyhon stopped the vehicle, approached it and briefly spoke with the driver.

The driver refused to identify himself or turn off the vehicle. He then sped away from the deputy, striking a parked vehicle and several trash cans during the incident.

The driver ended up in a ditch before getting out of the vehicle and running into the woods.

Multiple deputies surrounded the area and a police dog was brought in to assist with the search. Sealston Elementary School, which is about three miles away, was locked down as a precaution, Wharton said.

Lt. Drew Massey eventually spotted the man running toward the backyard of a residence off State Route 603 and ordered him to surrender. The suspect complied and was taken into custody without further incident.

Jamil Raed Murray, 26, of Fort Washington, Maryland, was charged with felony eluding, felony hit and run, obstruction of justice, reckless driving and driving without a license. Murray was already wanted on a failure to appear charge in Maryland, while Fredericksburg police are investigating the stolen vehicle incident.

Murray was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.