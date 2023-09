A 41-year-old Spotsylvania man was killed Wednesday when his motorcycle crossed a double yellow line in the county and struck another vehicle head-on.

Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said the crash took place at 6:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Massaponax Church Road. Skebo said a 2016 Suzuki motorcycle came out of a curve at a high rate of speed and struck a 2019 Subaru SUV.

Kendall Wade Neas was pronounced dead at the scene. The 27-year-old driver of the Subaru was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Skebo said the Sheriff's Office's Accident Reconstruction Team is still investigating the accident. The road was closed for several hours as a result of the crash.