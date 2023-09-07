A 51-year-old King George man was killed Wednesday when his motorcycle crashed into a stopped pickup truck as part of a three-vehicle collision in the Dahlgren area, police said.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Jessica Shehan said the accident occurred at 5:38 p.m. on Dahlgren Road (State Route 206) near Caledon Road.

Shehan said a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado was heading east on Dahlgren Road when it stopped for a vehicle in front of it that was making a turn. A 2008 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 that was also heading east ran into the rear driver’s side of the pickup truck.

The motorcycle then crossed into the westbound lane, where it was struck by a westbound 2022 Toyota Rav4. The motorcycle driver, Angelo Isiah Farrer, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed, police said.