November Students of the Month

Ziyao Jiang, the daughter of Diantei Jiang, is a senior at Chancellor High School. Ziyao is a member of Art Club, Key Club, Badminton Club, Tutoring Club and student council. She has also been a member of the girls tennis team. Ziyao has been named to honor roll, and she has helped students at UVA with Chinese tutoring and tutored ESOL students in math. She has helped clean up gardens, donated household items for the homeless and collected newspapers for animal shelters. Ziyao will attend Virginia Commonwealth University to major in graphic design.

Joe Liebe, the son of Robert Liebe and Jodie–Ann Liebe, is a senior at Colonial Forge High School. He is a member of National Honor Society and Math Honor Society. Joe has played varsity soccer for four years and has served as team captain. He has been named first-team all-district, first-team all-region and first-team all-area. He is a member of Stafford Soccer Club, serving as captain since 2016. Joe was selected to play on Olympic Development Program National Soccer Team for the past two years. Joe volunteers at the Guadalupe Free Clinic and with the Stafford Soccer U5 Stars program. Joe has committed to play soccer at George Washington University where he plans to join the NROTC program and graduate as an officer in the Marine Corps.

Kyla Fish, the daughter of Robert and Debbie Fish, is a senior at Fredericksburg Christian High School. Kyla plays piano, viola, oboe, violin and ukulele. She has received superior ratings at the Rappahannock Music Society’s Jazz Festival and various National Federation of Music Clubs’ festivals. She has written original pieces for piano solo and small instrumental ensembles. Kyla has been principal violist for the high school orchestra for three years and principal second violinist for one. She has received the National School Orchestra Award. She will participate in the North Central Virginia Senior Regional Orchestra on viola. Kyla is a member of Interact Club, National Honor Society and STEM Club, and she has served as parliamentarian in student government for all four years of high school. Kyla will attend college to pursue a degree in mathematics, nuclear physics or psychology.

Romel Lee Turner Jr., the son of Romel Turner and Tamara Robinson, is a senior at James Monroe High School. Romel is a James Farmer Scholar and a member of the Partnership for Academic Excellence, Harvard Journaling and Justflix Project, DECA and Level 82. He has played varsity football and basketball, and he has served both teams as captain. Romel has received the Lowery Memorial Award for Most Outstanding Underclassman Student Athlete. In football, he has been named second-team all-district, second-team all-region and honorable mention all-area. In basketball, he has been named second-team all-district, honorable mention all-region and honorable mention all-area, and he was selected to attend the inaugural OT7 Tournament. Romel has volunteered with Ceili Leahy Day of Service and Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, and he has planted trees with City of Fredericksburg. Romel plans to attend a four-year university and possibly major in kinesiology; he would like to continue playing football in college.

Breanna Dorrian, the daughter of Corie Bacher and Len Dorrian, is a senior at Massaponax High School. Breanna has received awards for academics and for accomplishments at the VHSL Regional Debate tournament. Breanna most enjoyed the newspaper class and is most proud of becoming the LD captain on the debate team. Breanna hopes to attend George Mason University to earn a bachelor’s degree in communications with a focus in journalism.

Laurel Melville, the daughter of Jarett and Brooke Melville, is a senior at Mountain View High School. Laurel is a full-IB student while also captain of the varsity field hockey team, senior class historian, FBLA treasurer and lead for the IB Creative Outreach team. She is an active member of DECA, Science National Honor Society, National Honor Society and Math Honor Society. Laurel hopes to attend University of Virginia or Boston College to pursue a degree in marketing and a future sports marketing career for an NHL team.

Kaleigh Rae Welch, the daughter of Brittany McGowan, is a senior at North Stafford High School. Kaleigh is a strong student in the STAT Biomedical program within the school district. She volunteers in the school community and participates in a variety of extracurricular activities. Kaleigh participates in junior drag racing and is a champion in the SDBA series. She owns and operates a photography page that highlights drag racing while maintaining membership in various organizations. Kaleigh has been a class officer and a member of the STAT student council as president. She has received awards for her work in the medical field and continues to strive for a career in medicine.

Renee Adel, the daughter of Mike and Stacie Adel, is a senior at Stafford High School. Renee has been a member of color guard and winter guard. She has taken AP and DE classes and been named to honor roll. She has earned academic letters and a marching band letter. As a Girl Scout, she helped refurbish a camp and church playground and held fundraisers. Renee plans to attend George Mason to pursue a degree in education with a minor in American Sign Language.