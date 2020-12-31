Numbers reveal low voter turnout ahead of Jan. 5 special election

So far, voter turnout has been low ahead of the Jan. 5 special election between Democrat Candi King and Republican Heather Mitchell in the Virginia House of Delegates District 2. The district includes parts of Prince William and Stafford counties.
The outcome of the special election will determine who fills the void left by Woodbridge Democratic Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, who resigned Dec. 12 to run for governor of Virginia. Carroll Foy’s departure from public office prompted Gov. Ralph Northam to schedule a January special election to fill the vacancy.
Stafford County Registrar Anna Hash said about 23,000 residents in Stafford’s Rock Hill district, as well as some in the Garrisonville and Griffis–Widewater districts, are eligible to vote in the special election.
Hash said as of Thursday morning, only 169 early voters had cast their ballots in person. Five ballots were dropped off at the government center, and no ballots were returned by mail.
“Mainly, a lot of people didn’t know about [the special election],” said Hash. “The governor didn’t call for the election until Dec. 8, and early voting didn’t start until last Saturday. It’s a very compressed time frame.”
King, a Dumfries resident, is an education and special needs advocate, former small business owner, and program assistant and community relations liaison at a nonprofit organization.
A Portsmouth native, King said she is running as a working mother to serve as a voice for working-class families. She said her main focus for Stafford residents is improving the transportation woes that continue to plague the county.
“It breaks my heart to get off the HOT Lanes at the Dumfries exit and the next exit—which is in Stafford—it’ll sometimes say $18 to $20,” said King. “While the HOT Lanes have helped, they’ve been tremendously expensive. I look at some of the brokering that elected officials have done in Hampton Roads and I would bring that same type of advocacy for folks here. ... We need to have those conversations here.”
Mitchell, who ran and lost to Carroll Foy in 2019, has lived in Stafford since 2014. Mitchell is a stay-at-home mother who previously worked as an aide to the chairman of the Prince William County Supervisors. She also served as a legislative aide for 64th District Del. Emily Brewer.
Mitchell said there has not been a voice in Richmond for Stafford County residents since 2015, when Garrisonville District Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer served as the 2nd House District delegate.
“Quite frankly, [Carroll Foy] completely ignored Stafford,” said Mitchell. “There was no communication with her office and the [Stafford] Board of Supervisors and even with our sheriff. I will bring the voice of the community by being in constant contact with the Board of Supervisors in both counties because it’s imperative to have somebody that has an open line of communication. … There isn’t one coming from Richmond right now.”
As of Dec. 24, the Virginia Public Access Project showed King had raised $102,931 for her campaign, compared to $27,450 raised by Mitchell.
Early voting at the Stafford County Registrar’s Office ends at 5 p.m. Saturday. Voters cannot cast their ballots at the Registrar’s Office on Jan. 5, but on Election Day, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Hartwood Presbyterian Church, Mount Ararat Baptist Church, Rock Hill Elementary School, Rock Hill Baptist Church, Rodney E. Thompson Middle School, Anne E. Moncure Elementary School, Widewater Elementary School, Kate Waller Barrett Elementary School, H.H. Poole Middle School and the John Musante Porter Library.
Hash said not all Stafford County residents who ordinarily use those polling locations are eligible to vote in January’s special election because they do not reside within the 2nd House District boundaries. Hash said voters can check their eligibility to vote in the Jan. 5 election in several ways.
“Your voter registration card will tell you the district. You can also call the [Registrar’s] office, or visit the elections.Virginia.gov website,” said Hash.
For more information on the special election, contact the Stafford Registrar at 540/658-4000.
