October Students of the Month

Diego Matute Sabillon, the son of Delmis Sabillon, is a senior at Chancellor High School. Diego is a member of Spanish Honor Society and the tutoring club. He has been named to the honor roll and has received recognition for biology honors and ESOL tutoring. Diego has also been a member of the varsity soccer team. He will attend either Germanna Community College or University of Mary Washington to pursue a degree in education.

Chloe Davis is a senior at Courtland High School. Chloe has been a member of DECA and Film Club. She has played varsity tennis for three years and varsity field hockey for four years. She served the field hockey team as captain and broke school records for most goals scored in a season and most goals scored in a career, with 41 goals by the end of the season. She was named first-team all-district, first-team all-region and regional player of the year. Chloe volunteers as a coach with High Voltage U12, an indoor travel field hockey team. She also works a retail job.

Aaron Delage, the son of Ken and Tiffany Delage, is a senior at Fredericksburg Christian School. He has been a member of the varsity lacrosse, swimming and cross-country teams. He is a member of National Honor Society and Interact Club. He has received multiple Christian character awards, including the Spiritual Leader Award, the Coachable Award, the Hard Worker Award, the Academic Award and the Christian Character Award for Service. He was selected by the College Board for the National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program award. Aaron plays a variety of instruments such as bass guitar, electric guitar, piano and drums. He is also a talented singer, participating in the High School Choir and the school Worship Team. Aaron will pursue an undergraduate degree in foreign politics and international relations.

Kelsey Reviello, the daughter of Heather and Thad Reviello, is a senior at James Monroe High School. Kelsey is SCA executive board president, National Honor Society secretary, Fellowship of Christian Athletes leader and a member of Morgan’s Message. She is a member of the varsity field hockey team and the U18 Junior National Field Hockey Team. Kelsey has been named Regional Player of the Year and first-team all-district, region and state. Kelsey coaches several girls in the community in field hockey, works on two farms in King George County and at the King George Farmers Market. Kelsey has applied to the University of Michigan, where she will major in sociology, minor in social work and play DI field hockey.

Mariah McAfee, the daughter of Alexis and Kaz McAfee, is a senior at Massaponax High School. Mariah has been awarded the 4.0 and above GPA award, and she has represented Virginia in the Harvard Future Doctors Program. She founded InTouch, and she has served as president of Teen Enrichment and captain of the varsity cheerleading team. Mariah plans to major in pre-med and study cures/treatments for fatal diseases, and pursue a career as a pediatrician.

Aily Barrera is a senior at Mountain View High School. Aily is an AP/IB student and member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society and Technology Student Association. Aily is the current commanding officer of the Wildcat Battalion Marine Corps JROTC Program and was recently awarded the JROTC Legion of Valor award as the most outstanding cadet for the 2021–22 school year among all 54 high schools that comprise Region One. Aily is also part of the JROTC drill team and CyberPatriot team captain. Aily is part of the media ministry at church. Aily is working to attend the Naval or Air Force Academy and major in cyber operations.

Ayyan Qureshi, the daughter of Faeza and Kamran Qureshi, is a senior at North Stafford High School. Ayyan has been a Virginia Girls State Delegate and a Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Ambassador, and she has been active in numerous clubs and activities to include Virginia Space Coast Scholars, National Honor Society, Kilroy FIRST Robotics and peer-tutoring. Ayyan hopes to attend either MIT, Georgia Tech or the University of Virginia and study biomedical engineering. Her career goal is to develop low-cost prosthetics for needy populations, and she has already begun work in this area through her Commonwealth Governor’s School Culminating Project.

Conner Henriques, the son of Ana and Sergio Henriques, is a senior at Riverbend High School. He is a member of the varsity soccer and swim teams, DECA, FBLA, Cancer Kids First club, Ultimate Frisbee club, Weight Lifting club and National Honor Society. Conner received an honorable mention for his performance as soccer goalie, won a DECA fundraiser for raising the most money and was named to the Homecoming Court. Conner will attend a four-year university to major in marketing and minor in sports management while playing soccer.

Jonah Chase, the son of Julia and Tram Chase, is a senior at Stafford High School. Jonah serves as captain of the varsity soccer team and FFC travel soccer team. He is also a member of National Honor Society, Key Club, Spanish Club and Tribe Chiefs. Jonah volunteers through Ferry Farm Baptist Church youth group and completed an 8-week internship at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division. Jonah has received the summa cum laude award all four years and certificates of excellence for AP Physics 1, Math Analysis and Honors Chemistry. Jonah will attend a four-year college to study aerospace engineering or computer science.