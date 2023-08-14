Orange County authorities Monday were looking for a man accused of setting a residence on fire after using gunshots to block the escape route of potential victims.

Sheriff’s Lt. Becky Jones said the victims were eventually evacuated safely from the burning building. The suspect, 57-year-old Juan Rodriguez–Bedolla, left the scene before police arrived, and his red Ford SUV was found abandoned in Waynesboro early Monday morning.

Jones said the incident occurred about 8:20 p.m. in the 17000 block of Mansion Road in Barboursville. The investigation showed that Rodriguez–Bedolla fired multiple shots in the home, blocked the exit and set the house on fire.

The house was in flames when deputies arrived, but the people inside were gotten out safely. Rodriguez–Bedolla drove off in a Chevrolet Tahoe that was found nearby in the county.

Police believe he left the county in the Ford SUV that was recovered in Waynesboro.

Rodriguez–Bedolla is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is charged with two counts of discharging a firearm in an occupied building, but Jones said more charges are pending.

Jones said no further information would be released at this time. Anyone with information about Rodriguez–Bedolla is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 540-672-1200.