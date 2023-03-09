A proposal for a emergency response tactical training facility in rural Spotsylvania County is no longer on the table.

The applicants — GT Tactical Operations and Global Traveler — recently notified the county they will no longer are pursue a special-use permit and rezoning for 83 acres on Mount Olive Road in Partlow.

The applicants said they wanted to build a facility that would “focus on providing a realistic and real-world training venue for patrol units, SWAT teams, emergency response teams, tactical teams, tactical units, fire and rescue and other first response teams as well as military and private sector security companies.”

The property is in a rural area of the county and neighboring property owners expressed concern at a November meeting that it might disrupt their peace and quiet. Partlow residents filled the community center and made it clear they wanted no part of the training center. Light and noise were two key criticisms of the proposal.

The applicants said lighting would be similar to residential uses, such as flood lights. Noise, including “nonlethal” training firearms, would be contained mostly by woods and the mobile storage pods that would be used as buildings, where much of the training would take place.

Many in the crowd scoffed at the idea that the nonlethal firearms used in training wouldn’t make much noise, saying gunshots echo through the woods.

Supervisor Kevin Marshall attended the November meeting and agreed with residents.

Marshall said pulling the proposal was the right choice.

The supervisor said the applicants notified the county Feb. 22, saying the community response was “disheartening.”

Marshall noted that the proposal would not really have helped local emergency responders because such training resources already exist in the area.

“I struggled to see how they would be a viable business,” he said. “I think it was handled properly. The community and I didn’t want it.”